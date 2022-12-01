The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage began on Nov. 20 and it will wrap up before this week ends, with knockout stage play set for Saturday with the United States and the Netherlands. It's the first winter edition in the history of the competition. Every team has finalized their squads and the best players in the world, now take center stage in Qatar with action running through the final on Dec. 18. It's been a long road to get to this point but after the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoffs getting decided in June in Doha, the schedule was locked in, and now finally the games can commence.

Here is the entire schedule:

Group stage schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia 0, Belgium 0

Canada 1, Morocco 2

Japan 2, Spain 1

Costa Rica 2, Germany 4

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Bracket

Round of 16

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)



Sunday, Dec. 4

France vs. Poland, 10 a.m. (FS1, Telemundo)

England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m. (FS1, Telemundo)



Monday, Dec. 5

Japan vs. Croatia, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. (Fox, Telemundo)

Completed games: Results

Sunday, Nov. 20

Ecuador 2, Qatar 0

Monday, Nov. 21

England 6, Iran 2

Senegal 0, Netherlands 2

United States 1, Wales 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

Mexico 0, Poland 0

France 4, Australia 1

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Germany 1, Japan 2

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales 0, Iran 2

Qatar 1, Senegal 3

Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1

England 0, United States 0

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia 0, Australia 1

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

France 2, Denmark 1

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan 0, Costa Rica 1

Belgium 0, Morocco 2

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Spain 1, Germany 1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

South Korea 2, Ghana 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands 2, Qatar 0

Ecuador 1, Senegal 2

Wales 0, England 3

Iran 0, United States 1

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia 1, France 0

Australia 1, Denmark 0

Poland 0, Argentina 2

Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2