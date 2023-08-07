Former WNBA star Liz Cambage sat down with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report for an interview on Monday, during which she denied that she directed racial slurs towards players on the Nigerian national team during a pre-Olympics scrimmage in 2021 and also claimed she's in the process of leaving the Australian national team to play for Nigeria.

In May of 2022, a report from Australian newspaper The Sunday Telegraph indicated that Cambage referred to players on the Nigerian team as "monkeys" and told them to "go back to your third-world country" during a scrimmage between Australia and Nigeria in Las Vegas. In addition, video circulated of the game which showed Cambage delivering overly physical contact to multiple Nigerian players before she was removed from the game.

Cambage denied the reports, and later withdrew from the Australian national team citing mental health concerns and did not participate in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Basketball Australia, the country's governing body for the sport, conducted an investigation into Cambage's behavior, which resulted in her receiving a formal reprimand, but no fine or suspension. However, Cambage has not played for the national team since the incident.

During her interview with Rooks on Monday, Cambage once again said she did not use such language towards any Nigerian player. Asked why her version of the story is so different from other people who were there, Cambage replied, "a lot of girls don't like me."

"I don't really lean towards racially backed insults," Cambage said. "That's not how I go. I'm very pro-Black. I did not say these [things] to these girls. The truth looks a lot worse for other organizations involved, than using me as a scapegoat."

In addition, Cambage said that Nigeria has asked her to play for them.

"We're filing for me to leave the Australian national team so I can represent Nigeria," Cambage said. "I've been in cahoots. I've been talking with them since all of this happened. This is what I mean. People don't know the truth."

Both claims have already been disputed by Promise Amukamara, who plays for the Nigerian national team.

"I'm sorry but this is false," Amukamara wrote about Cambage joining Nigeria. "Lol."

"She called us Monkeys & told us to go back to our country," Amukamara continued. "Yes she said that! Literally everyone from both teams have the same story BUT her, so y'all do the math! The only person she has been in 'cahoots' w/ was the former coach of our National team & he's no longer the coach, so there's that!"

Cambage last played in the WNBA in 2022 for the Los Angeles Sparks, but left the team mid-way through the season to focus on "healing and personal growth." She most recently played in Israel for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod.