The fallout from WrestleMania 38 radiates through WrestleMania Backlash. Existing feuds persevere and new ones dial up the intensity in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday night.

RK-Bro, the Raw tag team champions, and The Usos, SmackDown tag team champions, have regularly delivered WWE's best matches and microphone segments on a week-to-week basis. Both teams' desire to unify the tag team titles has elevated a previously stale tag team division. Momentum has firmly been with Randy Orton and Riddle. Jey and Jimmy Uso's struggles incentivized undisputed world champion Roman Reigns to take matters into his own hand. RK-Bro found an unlikely ally in former WWE champion Drew McIntyre, setting up a big six-man tag team match.

SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair, to the surprise of many, spoiled Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania moment in April. The two submission specialists will torture one another in an "I Quit" match on Sunday. Cody Rhodes, who made an emphatic and elaborate WWE return at WrestleMania 38, will also run back his encounter with Seth Rollins.

Take a look below at all the information you need to watch WrestleMania Backlash live.

Watch 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Date: Sunday, May 8

Location: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash match card