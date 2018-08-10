WWE news, rumors: ROH and NJPW sell out MSG; John Cena Super Show-Down match announced

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently stunned everyone when they announced that not only would they be utilizing their partnership to run another WrestleMania weekend show in 2019, but the G1 Supercard on April 6 will be taking place inside the traditional home of WWE, Madison Square Garden. Some doubted whether the promotions could pack the world's most famous arena, and they were proven drastically wrong on Friday.

ROH, NJPW sell out Madison Square Garden

After enjoying success earlier this week with a solid presale showing, tickets for the G1 Supercard went on sale to the public on Friday, and the outcome was truly remarkable. According to PW Insider, it took all of 19 minutes for tickets to be scooped up for next spring's event, once again proving that the pro wrestling scene outside of WWE is thriving like never before.

Not long after tickets for the G1 Supercard disappeared, three important members of the independent wrestling scene's current boom period -- Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks -- weighed in on the accomplishment.

I’m The Game now — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 10, 2018

The business is changing. Buckle up. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 10, 2018

Congrats to @ringofhonor @njpw1972 for selling out the Garden! Wrestling is pretty hot right now would you agree? — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 10, 2018

The story of this event is truly fascinating. When it was initially revealed that the show for MSG was in the planning stages, word began to make the rounds that Vince McMahon and WWE had blocked the event through their long-standing relationship with the arena. Now, not only will the show be making its way to WrestleMania weekend, but apparently it will feature a packed Madison Square Garden house for a non-WWE show.

These are truly monumental times for the wrestling business as a whole.

