WWE news, rumors: ROH and NJPW sell out MSG; John Cena Super Show-Down match announced
The independent wrestling scene enjoyed another milestone on Friday
Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently stunned everyone when they announced that not only would they be utilizing their partnership to run another WrestleMania weekend show in 2019, but the G1 Supercard on April 6 will be taking place inside the traditional home of WWE, Madison Square Garden. Some doubted whether the promotions could pack the world's most famous arena, and they were proven drastically wrong on Friday.
ROH, NJPW sell out Madison Square Garden
After enjoying success earlier this week with a solid presale showing, tickets for the G1 Supercard went on sale to the public on Friday, and the outcome was truly remarkable. According to PW Insider, it took all of 19 minutes for tickets to be scooped up for next spring's event, once again proving that the pro wrestling scene outside of WWE is thriving like never before.
Not long after tickets for the G1 Supercard disappeared, three important members of the independent wrestling scene's current boom period -- Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks -- weighed in on the accomplishment.
The story of this event is truly fascinating. When it was initially revealed that the show for MSG was in the planning stages, word began to make the rounds that Vince McMahon and WWE had blocked the event through their long-standing relationship with the arena. Now, not only will the show be making its way to WrestleMania weekend, but apparently it will feature a packed Madison Square Garden house for a non-WWE show.
These are truly monumental times for the wrestling business as a whole.
WARNING: Minor Mae Young Classic spoiler lies ahead
- John Cena will officially be participating in the WWE Super Show-Down event set to take place in Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 6, and his opponent will be an old rival. WWE revealed on Friday that Cena will face Kevin Owens on the show at Melbourne Cricket Grounds, a callback to their feud that took place in 2015. Owens -- fresh from NXT and still the brand's champion -- shockingly pinned Cena clean in the middle of the ring in their first encounter and his main roster debut match.
- Just simply gut-wrenching news to talk about from the second night of the 2018 Mae Young Classic taping. Tegan Nox, who missed last year's inaugural Mae Young Classic with a knee injury right after signing her WWE contract, suffered yet another undisclosed knee injury during the second night of action. Triple H spoke to ESPN about how heartbreaking this is for the 23-year-old, and Nox sent out a tweet vowing to recover and return better than ever.
- The Bullet Club Firing Squad group consisting of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Bad Luck Fale have been wreaking havoc throughout the entirety of the G1 Climax tournament this year, and apparently New Japan Pro-Wrestling has (kayfabe) had enough. As the annual heavyweight tournament wraps up this weekend, NJPW has issued an ultimatum that should they interfere in any B-Block match that's scheduled to take place on Saturday, then they will be suspended for three months. Tonga faces Toru Yano in his final match of the tournament on Saturday.
