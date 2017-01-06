Matt Ryan, David Johnson, and five Cowboys lead the AP's All-Pro Teams
Ryan won the First Team quarterback spot over several MVP candidates
The Associated Press announced its All-Pro First Team on Friday. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the big highlight of the list, getting named to the First Team over other MVP contenders like Tom Brady , Aaron Rodgers , and Derek Carr . Considering the same group of people votes for All-Pro and MVP, Ryan seems like he has a leg up in that discussion.
Here's who else joined Ryan on the First Team:
Offense
- Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
- Running back: Ezekiel Elliott , Dallas Cowboys
- Receiver: Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons; Antonio Brown , Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tight end: Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs
- Flex: David Johnson , Arizona Cardinals
- Left tackle: Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys
- Left guard: Kelechi Osemele , Oakland Raiders
- Center: Travis Frederick , Dallas Cowboys
- Right guard: Zack Martin , Dallas Cowboys
- Right tackle: Jack Conklin , Tennessee Titans
Defense
- Edge rusher: Khalil Mack , Oakland Raiders; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons
- Interior lineman: Aaron Donald , Los Angeles Rams ; Damon Harrison ; New York Giants
- Linebacker: Sean Lee , Dallas Cowboys; Von Miller , Denver Broncos ; Bobby Wagner , Seattle Seahawks
- Cornerback: Aqib Talib , Denver Broncos; Marcus Peters , Kansas City Chiefs
- Safety: Eric Berry , Kansas City Chiefs; Landon Collins , New York Giants
- Defensive back: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos
Special Teams
- Kicker: Justin Tucker , Baltimore Ravens
- Punter: Johnny Hekker , Los Angeles Rams
- Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson , Minnesota Vikings
- Punt returner: Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs
- Special teamer: Matthew Slater , New England Patriots
And here's the Second Team:
Offense
- Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
- Running back: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
- Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans , Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tight end: Greg Olsen , Carolina Panthers
- Flex: Le'Veon Bell , Pittsburgh Steelers
- Left tackle: David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers
- Left guard: Marshal Yanda , Baltimore Ravens
- Center: Alex Mack , Atlanta Falcons
- Right guard: David DeCastro , Pittsburgh Steelers
- Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz , Kansas City Chiefs; Marcus Cannon , New England Patriots
Defense
- Edge rusher: Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans ; Cameron Wake , Miami Dolphins ; Olivier Vernon , New York Giants; Brandon Graham , Philadelphia Eagles
- Interior lineman: Ndamukong Suh , Miami Dolphins; Calais Campbell , Arizona Cardinals; Gerald McCoy , Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Linebacker: Lorenzo Alexander , Buffalo Bills ; Zach Brown , Buffalo Bills; Luke Kuechly , Carolina Panthers; Lavonte David , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Mosley , Baltimore Ravens; Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens; Dont'a Hightower , New England Patriots; Whitney Mercilus , Houston Texans; Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
- Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins , New York Giants; Malcolm Butler , New England Patriots; Casey Hayward , San Diego Chargers
- Safety: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Green Bay Packers; Devin McCourty , New England Patriots
- Defensive back: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie , New York Giants
Special Teams
- Punter: Marquette King , Oakland Raiders
- Kick returner: Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks
- Special teamer: Nate Ebner , New England Patriots
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Clowney comes down with super INT
Remember when Jadeveon Clowney was a so-called bust?
-
Raiders at Texans game score: Live blog
This AFC playoff matchup might be one of the most fun games to watch all weekend
-
Crabtree serving as Raiders emergency QB
Michael Crabtree will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback
-
Dolphins use freezer to prep for Pitt
It's expected to be below freezing in Pittsburgh on Sunday
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers: Key matchup
The Dolphins' best defense is grinding out yards and keeping Big Ben on the sidelines.
-
Kaepernick gives sneakers to homeless
The 49ers quarterback gave away a stockpile of shoes for charity
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre