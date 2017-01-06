Matt Ryan, David Johnson, and five Cowboys lead the AP's All-Pro Teams

The Associated Press announced its All-Pro First Team on Friday. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the big highlight of the list, getting named to the First Team over other MVP contenders like Tom Brady , Aaron Rodgers , and Derek Carr . Considering the same group of people votes for All-Pro and MVP, Ryan seems like he has a leg up in that discussion.

Here's who else joined Ryan on the First Team:

Offense

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons Running back: Ezekiel Elliott , Dallas Cowboys

, Receiver: Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons; Antonio Brown , Pittsburgh Steelers

, Atlanta Falcons; , Tight end: Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs

, Flex: David Johnson , Arizona Cardinals

, Left tackle: Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys

, Dallas Cowboys Left guard: Kelechi Osemele , Oakland Raiders

, Center: Travis Frederick , Dallas Cowboys

, Dallas Cowboys Right guard: Zack Martin , Dallas Cowboys

, Dallas Cowboys Right tackle: Jack Conklin , Tennessee Titans

Defense

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack , Oakland Raiders; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons

, Oakland Raiders; Jr., Atlanta Falcons Interior lineman: Aaron Donald , Los Angeles Rams ; Damon Harrison ; New York Giants

, ; ; Linebacker: Sean Lee , Dallas Cowboys; Von Miller , Denver Broncos ; Bobby Wagner , Seattle Seahawks

, Dallas Cowboys; , ; , Cornerback: Aqib Talib , Denver Broncos; Marcus Peters , Kansas City Chiefs

, Denver Broncos; , Kansas City Chiefs Safety: Eric Berry , Kansas City Chiefs; Landon Collins , New York Giants

, Kansas City Chiefs; , New York Giants Defensive back: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

Special Teams

Kicker: Justin Tucker , Baltimore Ravens

, Punter: Johnny Hekker , Los Angeles Rams

, Los Angeles Rams Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson , Minnesota Vikings

, Punt returner: Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs

, Kansas City Chiefs Special teamer: Matthew Slater , New England Patriots

And here's the Second Team:

Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Tom Brady, New England Patriots Running back: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; , Tight end: Greg Olsen , Carolina Panthers

, Flex: Le'Veon Bell , Pittsburgh Steelers

, Pittsburgh Steelers Left tackle: David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers

, Left guard: Marshal Yanda , Baltimore Ravens

, Baltimore Ravens Center: Alex Mack , Atlanta Falcons

, Atlanta Falcons Right guard: David DeCastro , Pittsburgh Steelers

, Pittsburgh Steelers Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz , Kansas City Chiefs; Marcus Cannon , New England Patriots

Defense

Edge rusher: Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans ; Cameron Wake , Miami Dolphins ; Olivier Vernon , New York Giants; Brandon Graham , Philadelphia Eagles

, ; , ; , New York Giants; , Interior lineman: Ndamukong Suh , Miami Dolphins; Calais Campbell , Arizona Cardinals; Gerald McCoy , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

, Miami Dolphins; , Arizona Cardinals; , Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker: Lorenzo Alexander , Buffalo Bills ; Zach Brown , Buffalo Bills; Luke Kuechly , Carolina Panthers; Lavonte David , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Mosley , Baltimore Ravens; Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens; Dont'a Hightower , New England Patriots; Whitney Mercilus , Houston Texans; Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

, ; , Buffalo Bills; , Carolina Panthers; , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, , Baltimore Ravens; Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens; , New England Patriots; , Houston Texans; Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins , New York Giants; Malcolm Butler , New England Patriots; Casey Hayward , San Diego Chargers

, New York Giants; , New England Patriots; , Safety: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Green Bay Packers; Devin McCourty , New England Patriots

, Green Bay Packers; , New England Patriots Defensive back: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie , New York Giants

Special Teams