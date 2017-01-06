Matt Ryan, David Johnson, and five Cowboys lead the AP's All-Pro Teams

Ryan won the First Team quarterback spot over several MVP candidates

The Associated Press announced its All-Pro First Team on Friday. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the big highlight of the list, getting named to the First Team over other MVP contenders like Tom Brady , Aaron Rodgers , and Derek Carr . Considering the same group of people votes for All-Pro and MVP, Ryan seems like he has a leg up in that discussion.

Here's who else joined Ryan on the First Team:

Offense

  • Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
  • Running back: Ezekiel Elliott , Dallas Cowboys
  • Receiver: Julio Jones , Atlanta Falcons; Antonio Brown , Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tight end: Travis Kelce , Kansas City Chiefs
  • Flex: David Johnson , Arizona Cardinals
  • Left tackle: Tyron Smith , Dallas Cowboys
  • Left guard: Kelechi Osemele , Oakland Raiders
  • Center: Travis Frederick , Dallas Cowboys
  • Right guard: Zack Martin , Dallas Cowboys
  • Right tackle: Jack Conklin , Tennessee Titans

Defense

  • Edge rusher: Khalil Mack , Oakland Raiders; Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons
  • Interior lineman: Aaron Donald , Los Angeles Rams ; Damon Harrison ; New York Giants
  • Linebacker: Sean Lee , Dallas Cowboys; Von Miller , Denver Broncos ; Bobby Wagner , Seattle Seahawks
  • Cornerback: Aqib Talib , Denver Broncos; Marcus Peters , Kansas City Chiefs
  • Safety: Eric Berry , Kansas City Chiefs; Landon Collins , New York Giants
  • Defensive back: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

Special Teams

  • Kicker: Justin Tucker , Baltimore Ravens
  • Punter: Johnny Hekker , Los Angeles Rams
  • Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson , Minnesota Vikings
  • Punt returner: Tyreek Hill , Kansas City Chiefs
  • Special teamer: Matthew Slater , New England Patriots

And here's the Second Team:

Offense

  • Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
  • Running back: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
  • Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants; Mike Evans , Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tight end: Greg Olsen , Carolina Panthers
  • Flex: Le'Veon Bell , Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Left tackle: David Bakhtiari , Green Bay Packers
  • Left guard: Marshal Yanda , Baltimore Ravens
  • Center: Alex Mack , Atlanta Falcons
  • Right guard: David DeCastro , Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Right tackle: Mitchell Schwartz , Kansas City Chiefs; Marcus Cannon , New England Patriots

Defense

  • Edge rusher: Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans ; Cameron Wake , Miami Dolphins ; Olivier Vernon , New York Giants; Brandon Graham , Philadelphia Eagles
  • Interior lineman: Ndamukong Suh , Miami Dolphins; Calais Campbell , Arizona Cardinals; Gerald McCoy , Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Linebacker: Lorenzo Alexander , Buffalo Bills ; Zach Brown , Buffalo Bills; Luke Kuechly , Carolina Panthers; Lavonte David , Tampa Bay Buccaneers, C.J. Mosley , Baltimore Ravens; Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens; Dont'a Hightower , New England Patriots; Whitney Mercilus , Houston Texans; Bernardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
  • Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins , New York Giants; Malcolm Butler , New England Patriots; Casey Hayward , San Diego Chargers
  • Safety: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Green Bay Packers; Devin McCourty , New England Patriots
  • Defensive back: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie , New York Giants

Special Teams

  • Punter: Marquette King , Oakland Raiders
  • Kick returner: Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks
  • Special teamer: Nate Ebner , New England Patriots
CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories