Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight: Date, card, start time, odds, DAZN live stream, undercard

What some people have grown to call boxing's Super Bowl weekend has arrived. Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for his traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend fight when he battles IBF champion Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight unification bout from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez is coming off his debut victory with DAZN in November where he scored a decisive third-round TKO over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden. Jacobs, meanwhile, scored a split decision win over Serhiy Derevianchenko (a former training partner) in October. The two fighters seem amped up and ready to go based on how Friday's weigh in went with the two going nose-to-nose before a shoving match ensued.

Saturday night's winner will likely get a huge showdown later this year with DAZN's newly signed middleweight free agent Gennady Golovkin, who will also be working with a new trainer after splitting with Abel Sanchez earlier this week. Golovkin has a bout set for June, but has been champing at the bit to get a trilogy fight with Alvarez.

With so much going on this week around the card, we at CBS Sports aim to keep you as updated as possible with complete coverage from Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to get ready for Saturday night's showdown from Las Vegas.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Live stream: DAZN (watch exclusively here) | Price: $19.99/Month, $99.99/Year

Canelo vs. Jacobs fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Canelo Alvarez (c) -500 Daniel Jacobs +350 Unified middleweight championship Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500 Mauricio Herrera +1000 Junior welterweights Lamont Roach Jr. -450 Jonathan Oquendo +325 Super featherweights Joseph Diaz Jr. -3500 Freddy Fonseca +1200 Super featherweights

Canelo vs. Jacobs fight news, information

Canelo vs. Jacobs features

Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? And which pick that pays 33-1 is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.