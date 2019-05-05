Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight: Date, card, start time, odds, DAZN live stream, undercard
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs on Saturday
What some people have grown to call boxing's Super Bowl weekend has arrived. Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring for his traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend fight when he battles IBF champion Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight unification bout from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Alvarez is coming off his debut victory with DAZN in November where he scored a decisive third-round TKO over Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden. Jacobs, meanwhile, scored a split decision win over Serhiy Derevianchenko (a former training partner) in October. The two fighters seem amped up and ready to go based on how Friday's weigh in went with the two going nose-to-nose before a shoving match ensued.
Saturday night's winner will likely get a huge showdown later this year with DAZN's newly signed middleweight free agent Gennady Golovkin, who will also be working with a new trainer after splitting with Abel Sanchez earlier this week. Golovkin has a bout set for June, but has been champing at the bit to get a trilogy fight with Alvarez.
With so much going on this week around the card, we at CBS Sports aim to keep you as updated as possible with complete coverage from Las Vegas. Below is everything you need to get ready for Saturday night's showdown from Las Vegas.
Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, May 4 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Live stream: DAZN (watch exclusively here) | Price: $19.99/Month, $99.99/Year
Canelo vs. Jacobs fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Canelo Alvarez (c) -500
Daniel Jacobs +350
Unified middleweight championship
Vergil Ortiz Jr. -2500
Mauricio Herrera +1000
Junior welterweights
Lamont Roach Jr. -450
Jonathan Oquendo +325
Super featherweights
|Joseph Diaz Jr. -3500
Freddy Fonseca +1200
Super featherweights
Canelo vs. Jacobs fight news, information
- Fight purses and payouts for each fighter on the main card
- Jacobs misses rehydration weight limit, faces big fine
- How to watch, live stream information
- Fight card/betting information
- How Jacobs can win vs. Canelo
Canelo vs. Jacobs features
- Complete main event preview, prediction and tale of the tape
- SportsLine: Who has the edge and who you should bet on Saturday
- Why Canelo is now the sport's biggest star and it's not even close
- Daniel Jacobs keeping the negativity out ahead of career-defining bout
- Five storylines to watch in Las Vegas
Who wins Alvarez vs. Jacobs? And which pick that pays 33-1 is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's strong Alvarez vs. Jacobs picks, all from the boxing expert who cashed in 20-1 on the draw in the first GGG-Canelo fight.
-
How to watch Canelo vs. Jacobs live
Everything you need to know in order to watch the middleweight showdown on Saturday
-
Canelo vs. Jacobs prediction, pick
The biggest boxing match of 2019 may finally be upon this weekend in Las Vegas
-
Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds, optimal picks
Peter Kahn nailed the Canelo vs. GGG draw for a huge return
-
How Jacobs can win vs. Canelo
There is a game plan that the 'Miracle Man' can implement on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
Alvarez vs. Jacobs odds, fight card
The betting info you need to know for Saturday's middleweight title fight
-
Jacobs misses second weigh in
The fight will still go on, but Jacobs will miss out on some cash