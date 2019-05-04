Daniel Jacobs misses rehydration weight limit for Canelo Alvarez fight, fined for each pound over

LAS VEGAS -- The wait is over for Saturday's middleweight unification bout from T-Mobile Arena. For Daniel Jacobs, so was his weight during his next-day trip to the scales.

Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) blew the contracted 170-pound rehydration clause mandated by opponent Canelo Alvarez when he weighed in early Saturday morning at 173.6 pounds, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN. The decision, which may have been strategic by Jacobs, won't affect the fight or his status as IBF champion but will cost him $250,000 per pound in penalties.

Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs), the clear A-side in the promotion as boxing's biggest star, demanded the clause during negotiations knowing that Jacobs, 32, is one of the largest fighters in the division who cuts a large amount of weight to make 160 pounds. Although Jacobs was initially "insulted," he accepted the terms and said during Wednesday's media scrum that it wouldn't be a problem.

"I don't know if we would've got the fight if we didn't accept the terms that Golden Boy set out," Jacobs said. "This is not something that I'm not familiar with. We did it in my last fight and I physically felt great. We followed the 10-pound rules and we still came into the fight the weight that we wanted to come in."

Jacobs defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko by split decision last October to win a vacant world title and abided by the IBF's 10-pound rehydration rules without issue. Saturday's fight (9 p.m. ET, watch exclusively on DAZN) doesn't have such an IBF clause because it's a unification fight.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.





Matchroom Sport's Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Jacobs, teased Wednesday that Jacobs might ultimately choose to bypass the 170-pound limit altogether if his body needed to.

"Listen, he doesn't have to come in 10 pounds under. It's up to him," Hearn said. "What I'm saying is he can come in over 10 pounds if he wants. There are penalties but there will still be a fight. Let's see how he feels. If he doesn't feel like making it and he has got a bit of spare change, he may choose to come in a few pounds over or I might pay it. You never know.

"One thing is for sure, he won't lose a belt and he won't lose the fight."

Jacobs made a similar strategic decision ahead of his 2017 bout against then-unified titleholder Gennady Golovkin. Jacobs, who went on to lose by disputed decision, blew past the IBF's 170-pound clause and wasn't eligible to win that sanctioning bodies' title.

Alvarez, who weighed in at 159 and 1/2 pounds on Friday, came in at 169 pounds and within range for Saturday's rehydration limit.

Jacobs' official fight purse submitted to the Nevada State Athletic Commission is $2.5 million although he is guaranteed more than $10 million under his DAZN deal. Alvarez, who signed a landmark $365 million deal with the streaming app last fall, will make a guaranteed $35 million on Saturday.