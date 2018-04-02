2018 NCAA Tournament championship game expert picks, predictions: Go under 145 in Michigan-Villanova

Villanova goes for its second national title in three years against a Michigan team on a 14-game winning streak. The dream 2018 NCAA Tournament championship game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET. Sports books list the top-seeded Wildcats as 6.5-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored at 145.

Before you pick this must-see matchup, you need to see what Vegas handicapper Zack Cimini has to say. Cimini has nailed 13 of his past 16 college basketball picks, all against the spread. Anyone following his selections is up huge right now.

More important, Cimini is a perfect 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament when picking Michigan or Villanova games. He has an eerie feel for each of these hoops powers.

On Saturday, Cimini was all over Michigan (-5.5) to bury Cinderella story Loyola-Chicago. Cimini noted that the Final Four is where Cinderella's dreams typically die. He also said coach John Beilein would make the difference. Using Beilein's brilliant halftime adjustments, Michigan outscored the Ramblers 47-28 to win by a dozen.

Now Cimini has evaluated the NCAA Tournament championship game from every possible angle. We can tell you he's leaning under 145, but his strongest pick is against the spread. He's sharing that only over at SportsLine.

Cimini knows Nova is only the fifth team since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 in 1985 to win each of its first five games by double digits. The Wildcats (35-4) lead the nation in scoring (86.8) and boast an arsenal of weapons.

Eric Paschall shot 10 of 11 versus Kansas as six Wildcats scored in double figures Saturday. National Player of the Year Jalen Brunson (19.2 ppg, 4.7 apg) is mind-numbingly consistent -- and one of six Wildcats who shoots at least 39 percent from deep.

But just because Villanova has dominated doesn't mean the Wildcats cover a pretty big number against red-hot Michigan (33-7). The Wolverines hold opponents to 62.9 points (eighth nationally) and just frustrated the Ramblers into 1-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

Beilein maximizes his talent. History says his Wolverines will outscore you in the second half; they've done it in every postseason game since a 2017 Big Ten tourney semifinal versus Minnesota.

They've also gone 14-3 against the spread in their past 17 games against teams with .600-plus winning percentages.

So which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Zack Cimini's strong against-the-spread pick for Michigan-Villanova, all from a feared Vegas handicapper who's a perfect 4-0 on his NCAA Tournament picks involving these two teams.