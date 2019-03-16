2019 ACC Tournament: Virginia knocked off by Florida State; what does this mean for NCAA seeding?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Virginia, the top seed in the ACC Tournament and widely considered a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, won't be cutting the nets down in Charlotte on Saturday night.

But instead of getting bounced by fellow top-five teams Duke or North Carolina, the Wahoos saw their efforts to repeat as tournament champions halted by Florida State in 69-59 defeat.

While the result is an upset (Virginia was favored by 8.5 points at tip off), Leonard Hamilton's team is no Cinderella story. With 27 wins on the year, the Seminoles already were a No. 3 seed in CBS Sports' Jerry Palm's NCAA Tournament bracket projection entering the game and are playing some of their best basketball of the year. Losing to Florida State on a neutral floor does not count as a bad loss for Virginia or anyone, but it does feed the narrative that the Wahoos are prone to falling short in the postseason.

It didn't help that Virginia was back in the building where it lost to UMBC in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament, or that for about 60 of its 80 minutes of action, the team's performance did not match the urgency or intensity of its opponent. A cool and calm Tony Bennett chatted with his team in the final 90 seconds, trailing by nine, as if trailing for nearly the entire game was part of the plan. Florida State wasn't going to be denied though, still riding the fire it showed from the opening tip. The Seminoles have a deep and athletic rotation, and they swarmed all over Virginia, forcing tough shots and winning battles on the glass.

A couple flat games in the ACC Tournament shouldn't be enough to totally sell your Virginia stock, and it's worth noting the Cavaliers won the conference tourney last season. Still, it's tough to blame someone for feeling uneasy in picking Virginia, knowing history's tendency to repeat itself. With that said, bracketology expert Palm says the Cavaliers' seeding should remain strong.

"Virginia's loss to Florida State means the Cavaliers will not get another shot at avenging their losses to Duke or beating North Carolina again," Palm said. "However, it will not knock them off the top line of the bracket. Virginia will still be a No. 1 seed and still be seeded ahead of Gonzaga. The overall No. 1 may be in doubt though, based on comments from selection committee chairman Bernard Muir on CBS Sports Network this afternoon. It is possible that if Duke wins the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils could be the overall No. 1 seed."

This is something that runs even deeper than the Tony Bennett era, as he continues to carry the "best coach without a Final Four appearance" label. Virginia has only been to the Final Four twice in program history, in 1981 and 1984, and reached the Elite Eight only once (2016) in the last 20 years. The frustrations and disappointments of early tournament exits weighs heavy on a fan base that is quite ready to see the narratives be reversed. They are tired of hearing that UVA's style of basketball isn't "fun to watch" and very, very tired of hearing about UMBC.

But it's tough to reverse narratives when they are reinforced by results like Friday night's loss.