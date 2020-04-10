2020 NBA Draft: Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. becomes latest Blue Devils star to declare
The star freshman center is turning pro after one season at Duke
Duke freshman Veron Carey Jr. is declaring for the NBA Draft after leading the Blue Devils in scoring and winning a cache of awards, including CBS Sports Freshman of The Year and First-Team All-ACC honors.
The 6-foot-10 Florida native averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game after joining Duke as the No. 6 ranked prospect in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports. He joins fellow Blue Devils Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley in declaring for the draft, meaning Duke will be replacing its top three scorers from a team that finished 25-6 (15-5 ACC)
Carey is ranked No. 25 overall on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board and as the No. 4 center behind fellow freshmen Isaiah Stewart of Washington, James Wiseman of Memphis and Onyeka Okongwu of USC. As with many young centers, Carey will likely need to improve his defensive versatility and offensive range to find long-term success in the NBA. Carey hit 8 of 21 3-pointers as a freshman but will need to demonstrate he can consistently hit outside shots and defend in pick-and-roll situations.
The Blue Devils are also losing junior guard Alex O'Connell to Creighton as a transfer and three senior forwards who contributed off the bench. But Duke is reloading with a six-man recruiting class ranked second nationally by 247Sports. Columbia graduate transfer forward Patrick Tape is also committed to Duke, which should help bolster a frontcourt that struggled with depth this season.
