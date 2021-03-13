When Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville before the 2017-18 season amid an FBI probe involving the program, it seemed a likely bet that he would never coach a team in the NCAA Tournament again. But after his No. 9 seed Iona Gaels knocked off No. 7 seed Fairfield 60-51 in Saturday's MAAC Tournament final, Pitino is headed back to the Big Dance.
Pitino, 68, will join Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as one of only three coaches to ever lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament. While Pitino deserves credit for guiding the Gaels this far in his first season at the helm, it's a program plenty familiar with postseason success. Iona made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 2016 and 2019 under former coach Tim Cluess, whose resignation due to health reasons opened the door for Pitino to return to the Division I ranks.
Iona played just 13 regular season games and entered the conference tournament with an 8-5 record. Its spot as the No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament was a bit misleading. Instead of seeding its teams based on conference winning percentage like most leagues, the MAAC opted to seed teams by their total number of league victories. That meant Iona was relegated to No. 9 of 11 teams in the bracket and missed out on a first-round bye.
A total of 15 automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were scheduled to be awarded Saturday amid a wave of conference tournament title games, starting with the America East title game in the morning and going all the way through the Big West title game late in the night.
Saturday's conference tournament championship games
All times ET
America East
Hartford is poised for its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the America East Tournament. The Hawks were just the No. 4 seed in the tournament but have been great defensively this season and are led by a dynamic playmaker in Austin Williams. The 6-4 junior closed the season hot, scoring more than 20 points per game in the postseason for the Hawks, who enter the NCAA Tournament on a five-game winning streak
MEAC
Norfolk State 71, Morgan State 63
Norfolk State is in the Big Dance for the second time in program history and will enter with a six-game winning streak after capturing the MEAC Tournament title. Depth and outside shooting are the strengths for the Spartans, who led their league in 3-point shooting percentage while often using an 11-man rotation. Sophomore guard DeVante Carter keys the operation as the team's leader in points, assists and rebounds per game.
MAAC
Iona has been part of the last four NCAA Tournaments, but the Gaels will enjoy a bigger spotlight this time because of first-year coach Rick Pitino. The 68-year-old industry veteran becomes the third coach ever to lead five teams to the Big Dance after directing the Gaels to four straight victories in the MAAC Tournament. His team's strengths are 3-point shooting and rebounding, and with senior guards Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist leading the way, Iona could be a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament.
Big 12
Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.
Mountain West
San Diego St. vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com)
SWAC
Texas Southern vs. Prairie View, 6 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m.
MAC
Ohio vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sky
Montana State vs. Eastern Washington, 8 p.m.
ACC
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.
Conference USA
Western Kentucky vs. North Texas, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Southland
Nicholls State vs. Abilene Christian, 9:30 p.m.
WAC
Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State, 10 p.m.
Pac-12
Oregon State vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m.
Big West
UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine, 11:30 p.m.
Other conference tournament games
- AAC: Semifinals
- Big Ten: Semifinals (CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com)
- SEC: Semifinals
2021 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|Championship Game, Time, TV
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 11-14
|March 14, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 9-13
|March 13, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
|America East
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27-28, March 6,13
|Hartford (15-8)
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond,/Dayton
|March 3-6, 14
|March 14, 1 p.m., CBS
|ASUN
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|March 3-7
|Liberty (23-5)
|Big East
|New York
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6:30 p.m. FOX
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 10-13
|March 13, 8 p.m., ESPNU
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4,7
|Winthrop (23-1)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 10-14
|March 14, 3:30 p.m., CBS
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPN
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 9, 11-13
|March 13, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 6-9
|Drexel (12-7)
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|Feb. 25, March 2, 8-9
|Cleveland State (19-7)
|Ivy League
|
|
|No Tournament in 2021
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 9-13
|Iona (12-5)
|MAC
|Cleveland, Ohio
|March 11-13
|March 13, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 11-13
|Norfolk State (13-7)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 4-7
|Loyola Chicago (24-4)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., CBS
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 6 & 9
|Mount St. Mary's (12-10)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 3-6
|Morehead State (23-7)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6, 10 & 14
|March 14, Noon, CBS Sports Network
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 10-14
|March 14, 1 p.m., ESPN
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 5-8
|UNCG (21-8)
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-13
|March 13, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 6-9
|Oral Roberts (16-10)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 5-8
|Appalachian State (17-11)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10-13
|March 13, 6 p.m., ESPNU
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 10-13
|March 13, 10 p.m., ESPNU
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 4-6 & 8-9
|Gonzaga (26-0)