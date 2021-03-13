When Rick Pitino was fired at Louisville before the 2017-18 season amid an FBI probe involving the program, it seemed a likely bet that he would never coach a team in the NCAA Tournament again. But after his No. 9 seed Iona Gaels knocked off No. 7 seed Fairfield 60-51 in Saturday's MAAC Tournament final, Pitino is headed back to the Big Dance.

Pitino, 68, will join Lon Kruger and Tubby Smith as one of only three coaches to ever lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament. While Pitino deserves credit for guiding the Gaels this far in his first season at the helm, it's a program plenty familiar with postseason success. Iona made four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 2016 and 2019 under former coach Tim Cluess, whose resignation due to health reasons opened the door for Pitino to return to the Division I ranks.

Iona played just 13 regular season games and entered the conference tournament with an 8-5 record. Its spot as the No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament was a bit misleading. Instead of seeding its teams based on conference winning percentage like most leagues, the MAAC opted to seed teams by their total number of league victories. That meant Iona was relegated to No. 9 of 11 teams in the bracket and missed out on a first-round bye.

A total of 15 automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament were scheduled to be awarded Saturday amid a wave of conference tournament title games, starting with the America East title game in the morning and going all the way through the Big West title game late in the night.

We're keeping up with the various tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers here as the madness of March begins to heat up.

Saturday's conference tournament championship games

All times ET



America East

Hartford 64, UMass-Lowell 50

Hartford is poised for its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the America East Tournament. The Hawks were just the No. 4 seed in the tournament but have been great defensively this season and are led by a dynamic playmaker in Austin Williams. The 6-4 junior closed the season hot, scoring more than 20 points per game in the postseason for the Hawks, who enter the NCAA Tournament on a five-game winning streak



MEAC

Norfolk State 71, Morgan State 63

Norfolk State is in the Big Dance for the second time in program history and will enter with a six-game winning streak after capturing the MEAC Tournament title. Depth and outside shooting are the strengths for the Spartans, who led their league in 3-point shooting percentage while often using an 11-man rotation. Sophomore guard DeVante Carter keys the operation as the team's leader in points, assists and rebounds per game.

MAAC

Iona 60, Fairfield 51

Iona has been part of the last four NCAA Tournaments, but the Gaels will enjoy a bigger spotlight this time because of first-year coach Rick Pitino. The 68-year-old industry veteran becomes the third coach ever to lead five teams to the Big Dance after directing the Gaels to four straight victories in the MAAC Tournament. His team's strengths are 3-point shooting and rebounding, and with senior guards Isaiah Ross and Asante Gist leading the way, Iona could be a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament.

Big 12

Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, 6 p.m.



Mountain West

San Diego St. vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com)



SWAC

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View, 6 p.m.



Big East

Georgetown vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m.



MAC

Ohio vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.



Big Sky

Montana State vs. Eastern Washington, 8 p.m.



ACC

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State, 8:30 p.m.



Conference USA

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)



Southland

Nicholls State vs. Abilene Christian, 9:30 p.m.



WAC

Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State, 10 p.m.



Pac-12

Oregon State vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m.



Big West

UC Santa Barbara vs. UC Irvine, 11:30 p.m.

Other conference tournament games

AAC : Semifinals

: Semifinals Big Ten : Semifinals (CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com)

: Semifinals (CBS and streaming on CBSSports.com) SEC: Semifinals

2021 conference tournament schedules