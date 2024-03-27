The first weekend of 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket has concluded and the Sweet 16 is set. North Carolina State is the 2024 March Madness Cinderella after making the 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 as No. 11 seed. The Wolfpack are the only team seeded higher than No. 6 to make the second weekend of the 2024 NCAA bracket and they will face No. 2 seed Marquette on Friday. How much further should you have North Carolina State advancing as you fill out your 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 second-chance bracket and who will be the national champion this year?

There are still two more weekends of March Madness 2024 remaining. Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA bracket picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 96% of all CBS Sports brackets so far this tournament. The model nailed 13 of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16, and all four of its Final Four teams are still in the field.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds, including calling No. 12 seed James Madison over No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 11 seed NC State over No. 6 seed Texas Tech this year.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, the model has simulated every possible matchup for the remainder of the 2024 NCAA Tournament and revealed its updated bracket. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One team to back in 2024 March Madness brackets: No. 1 seed UConn advances past No. 5 seed San Diego State in an East Region Sweet 16 matchup. This is a rematch of last year's national championship game and the Huskies were dominant in that matchup, winning 76-59 and holding the Aztecs to just 32.2% shooting.

Both teams had to replace over half of their scoring from last season, but UConn still managed to earn the No. 1 overall seed and steamrolled Stetson and Northwestern in its first two games. Meanwhile, San Diego State had to eke out a win over UAB in a dreaded 5 vs. 12 matchup before blowing out No. 13 seed Yale in the second round. Now, the Aztecs will face by far their toughest matchup of the year and the model has UConn advancing in well over 80% of simulations. Get more NCAA Tournament bracket picks here.

Another team to back with your 2024 NCAA Tournament picks: No. 3 seed Illinois advances past No. 2 seed Iowa State in the other Sweet 16 matchup in the East. The Cyclones have struggled against teams with multiple stars this season, losing to Texas A&M, BYU, Baylor and Houston. They will face two superstars on Thursday, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask combining for almost 40 points and nine rebounds per game.

Shannon has scored at least 26 points in his last five games, leading the Fighting Illini to a Big Ten Tournament title and a pair of blowout wins to open the NCAA Tournament 2024. Iowa State has four double-digit scorers, but none of them are elite scorers like Shannon and Domask. SportsLine's model knows that stars win games at this time of the year, which is why the Illini are advancing in well over 50% of simulations. Get more bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

SportsLine's model also says two teams seeded No. 3 or worse make the Final Four. With the model's proven track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it is calling this year before locking in any 2024 March Madness bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket? And which teams seeded No. 3 or worse shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the model that is beating over 96% of bracket players this year and has called 24 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.