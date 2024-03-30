The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (29-3) play against the No. 3 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8) in an Elite Eight showdown on Saturday evening. UConn has been one of the nation's best teams all year, and that's continued in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. In the Sweet 16, the Huskies outmatched San Diego State 82-52. Meanwhile, Illinois is rolling right now. On Thursday, the Illini defeated Iowa State 72-69 in the Sweet 16 en route to their seventh win in their last eight games overall.

Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any UConn vs. Illinois picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Bob Konarski.

A high-volume, seasoned and successful bettor, Konarski joined SportsLine in 2022 and promptly went 116-97-10 on college basketball picks. Konarski heads into the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on a 56-38-2 college basketball run that has netted $100 followers $1,354. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has his sights on Illinois vs. UConn in the 2024 Elite Eight and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UConn vs. Illinois:

Illinois vs. UConn spread: Huskies -8.5

Illinois vs. UConn over/under: 155 points

Illinois vs. UConn money line: Huskies -440, Fighting Illini +360

UCONN: 16-5 ATS this season on road/neutral site

ILL: 14-4-1 ATS this season on road/neutral site

Illinois vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton is one of many effective playmakers on the floor for the Huskies. Newton uses his craftiness to get into the lane as both a scorer and facilitator. The Texas native logs 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. In the second-round win over Northwestern, Newton had 20 points and 10 boards.

Sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a terrific presence down low for the Huskies. Clingan plays with a high motor to be effective on both sides of the floor. He leads the team in rebounds (7.6) with 12.6 points while shooting 64% from the field. On Mar. 22 versus Stetson, he finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Illinois can cover

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is a superb athlete who owns the verticality to soar above the rim with ease. He puts up a team-high 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In his last outing, Shannon Jr. notched 29 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Senior forward Coleman Hawkins is a high-energy presence. Hawkins is able to defend multiple positions while being an aware ball handler. The California native logs 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In the Sweet 16 win over Iowa State, Hawkins had 12 points and six boards. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

How to make Illinois vs. UConn picks

Konarski is leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Illinois in the 2024 Elite Eight, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 56-38 roll on his college basketball best bets, and find out.