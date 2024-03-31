The No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack and the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils square off in an Elite Eight showdown on Sunday. The Blue Devils have won three straight games, including a 54-51 upset win over the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars. The Wolfpack have also been playing the underdog role throughout the tournament. In the Sweet 16, NC State topped the No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 67-58.

Tipoff from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas is set for 5:05 p.m. ET. Duke is a 7-point favorite in the latest NC State vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.

NC State vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -7

NC State vs. Duke over/under: 143 points

NC State vs. Duke money line: Blue Devils -305, Wolfpack +241

NCST: NC State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

DUKE: Duke is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski is one of the best players on the floor for the Blue Devils. Filipowski can put the ball on the deck to attack the lane but he also fights on the glass. The New York native averages 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. In his last contest, Filipowski finished with 16 points, nine boards, and two assists.

Freshman guard Jared McCain is a confident ball handler who has a knack for scoring from all three levels. McCain gets into the midrange consistently and can shoot off the dribble. He logs 13.8 points, five rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. In the second round against James Madison, McCain had 30 points and five boards.

Why NC State can cover

Senior guard DJ Horne provides the Wolfpack with a shifty athlete. Horne lets it fly from beyond the arc while fearlessly attacking the lane. The North Carolina native averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shoots 41% from 3-point land. Horne had 19 points and five rebounds in his last matchup against Marquette.

Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. is a burly presence in the frontcourt but is surprisingly quick. Burns Jr. owns light feet and has a soft touch around the basket. The South Carolina native averages 12.6 points and shoots 52% from the floor. On March 23 versus Oakland, he totaled 24 points and 11 boards.

