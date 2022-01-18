Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Akron Zips and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is 9-5 overall and 7-1 at home, while Western Michigan is 4-12 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Zips have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, including each of the last five.

Akron vs. Western Michigan spread: Akron -14.5

Akron vs. Western Michigan over-under: 135 points

What you need to know about Akron

Akron will be looking to bounce back from a 67-55 loss at Kent State. The Zips did not shoot well in that game, making just 35.2 percent of their attempts overall, including just 4 of 24 from beyond the arc. They are led by sophomore guard Ali Ali, who is scoring 13.6 points per game.

It has been a balanced effort for the Zips, as Xavier Castaneda, Enrique Freeman and Bryan Trimble Jr. are all in double figures as well. They have been an outstanding home team dating back to last season, winning 18 of their last 20 games at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron has won 10 straight home games in its series with Western Michigan.

What you need to know about Western Michigan

Western Michigan will be hoping to snap a six-game losing streak on Tuesday night. The Broncos have not recorded a win over a Division I opponent since Nov. 28 when they beat Southeast Louisiana in overtime. They have been competitive in two of their last three games, falling to Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio) by single digits.

Junior guard Lamar Norman Jr. has been the star for the Broncos, averaging 19.3 points per game. He will be looking for more help from Markeese Hastings, who is scoring 8.7 points and grabbing 8.0 rebounds. Western Michigan has covered the spread in four of its last five games against an opponent from the MAC East.

