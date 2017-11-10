Alabama freshman Collin Sexton to serve one-game suspension, debut on Tuesday

Alabama won't be without its highly regarded five-star freshman for long.

Collin Sexton, the former five-star point guard who wasn't yet cleared by the NCAA earlier this week, has had his eligibility reinstated and will play this season. He'll make his season debut Tuesday, after he serves a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules.

"Collin Sexton will sit out of Friday's season opener against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "He will be eligible for competition in the team's home opener on Tuesday vs. Lipscomb. We appreciate the NCAA's efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility."

Although Avery Johnson won't have his most versatile player on Friday in Annapolis, this is extremely positive news for the Tide, whose hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth this season largely ride on the shoulders of the talented point guard. With Sexton, Alabama has a legitimate shot to make waves in the SEC and even challenge for the top tier of the league with Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida.

Alabama is without leading returning scorer Braxton Key, who is sidelined indefinitely due to injury. So with Sexton expected to return to the floor on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide have a reliable scorer and distributor to ride as the season gets into swing in Tuscaloosa.