A second-round tilt in the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins and the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off on Saturday evening. In their first-round matchup, Maryland narrowly beat West Virginia 67-65. Meanwhile, Alabama cruised to a 96-75 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday night. Maryland leads the all-time series 4-2 over the Crimson Tide.

Tipoff from Legacy Arena in Birmingham is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are 9-point favorites in the latest Maryland vs. Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Alabama vs. Maryland picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Maryland and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Maryland vs. Alabama:

Alabama vs. Maryland: Crimson Tide -9

Alabama vs. Maryland over/under: 143.5 points

Alabama vs. Maryland money line: Crimson Tide -430, Terrapins +328

BAMA: Under is 4-1 in Crimson Tide's last five overall

MD: Terrapins are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

Alabama vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Alabama can cover

Freshman forward Brandon Miller is battling a groin injury, but the Tide are hopeful he'll be able to go. Miller owns a smooth jumper from all over the floor, especially from 3-point range. The projected NBA lottery pick leads the team in points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2). On March 11 against Missouri, he notched 20 points, 12 rebounds and one steal.

Junior guard Mark Sears can score in a variety of different ways. Sears is very strong and has a reliable jumper to space the floor. The Alabama native averages 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. In the first-round win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Sears finished with 15 points, three assists and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Why Maryland can cover

Senior guard Jahmir Young has a strong offensive game. Young utilizes his sharpshooting skills to stretch the floor and be an asset on the perimeter. The Maryland native averages 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. On March 5 against Penn State, Young totaled 26 points and eight boards.

Sophomore forward Julian Reese is an athletic and mobile playmaker in the frontcourt. Reese has good bounce and can finish above the rim with ease. The Maryland native takes efficient shots and defends the rim well. Reese averages 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest. In the first-round win over WVU, he tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

How to make Maryland vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 143 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.