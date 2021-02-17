The No. 17 Southern California Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Galen Center. The Trojans are 17-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while Arizona State is 7-9 overall and 2-2 on the road. USC has won six of the last 10 meetings between these two teams.

What you need to know about Southern California

USC didn't have too much trouble with the Washington State Cougars on the road this past Saturday as the Trojans won 76-65. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Tahj Eaddy, who had 29 points, and forward Evan Mobley, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six blocks. Mobley enters Wednesday's contest averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Trojans have won six straight games and they are 5-0 against the spread in their last five outings. USC is also 5-0 ATS in its last five meetings against the Sun Devils.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Meanwhile, Arizona State sure made it a nail-biter, but the Sun Devils managed to escape with a 75-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday. Four players on Arizona State scored in the double digits: Remy Martin (23), Alonzo Verge Jr. (15), Jalen Graham (14), and Holland Woods (10).

The Sun Devils are led by Martin on the offensive end of the floor. The senior guard is averaging 19.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. He's scored 23 or more points in four of his last five outings, and he'll need to have a big game on Wednesday if the Sun Devils want to pull off the upset on the road.

