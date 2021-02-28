Arizona State's season has gone anything but according to expectations after being picked to finish second in the Pac-12 in the preseason. But its late-season surge soared to new heights Saturday as senior guard Remy Martin hit a game-winning 3-pointer from deep to lift the Sun Devils to a win over Washington State.

The shot -- and the official win 0.4 seconds later -- marked ASU's longest win streak of the season at three. It also moved it to within one game of sweeping the Washington schools as part of a four-game homestand against Washington and Washington State.

While the Sun Devils (10-11, 7-8 Pac 12) have been one of the more disappointing teams in the sport this season relative to lofty preseason hopes, Martin, the star of the night, decidedly has not. He's averaging 26.7 points per game over his last three against the Washington schools and leads the Pac-12 by a healthy margin in scoring. On Saturday, he accounted for 23 points.

Neither Washington State nor Arizona State are in Jerry Palm's bracket projections as the regular season wraps over the next two weeks, but Monday should be a fun one as they meet up again in Tempe to put a bow on the series. ASU then faces Colorado and Utah to close out its regular season slate.