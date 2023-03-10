The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats will try to avenge a regular-season loss to the No. 6 seed Arizona State Sun Devils when they meet in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night. Arizona State shocked Arizona with a buzzer-beating upset win on Feb. 25, and it added a win over USC on Thursday. The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals with a 95-84 win over No. 10 seed Stanford.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 154.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -7.5

Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 154 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -350, Arizona State +275

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona avenged one regular-season loss on Thursday, beating Stanford by 11 points in the rematch after getting stunned by the Cardinal in February. The Wildcats dominated the paint, outscoring Stanford 54-22, which allowed them to overcome 14 3-pointers from the Cardinal. Oumar Ballo scored 24 points to lead three Arizona players in double figures, while Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and Azuolas Tubelis scored 20.

Ballo got into early foul trouble and only played 18 minutes when Arizona State beat Arizona in the most recent meeting. Tubelis leads the Pac-12 in both scoring (19.9) and rebounding (9.1), but four of his teammates are in double figures as well. Guard Kerr Kriisa left Thursday's game with a shoulder injury and is questionable for this contest.

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State jumped out to an 8-0 lead against USC in the quarterfinals on Thursday and never relinquished that advantage. Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 27 points and knocked down 6 of 12 3-point attempts, while DJ Horne added 16 points in the team's first win in three tries against USC this season. Cambridge drilled a 60-foot buzzer-beater to take down Arizona on the road last month, bolstering his team's NCAA Tournament resume.

Cambridge, a senior guard, leads Arizona State with 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Horne (12.1), Devan Cambridge (9.9), Frankie Collins (9.8) and Warren Washington (9.2) are all key players as well. The Sun Devils have covered the spread at a 4-2-1 clip in the last seven games between these teams.

