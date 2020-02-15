Arizona vs. Stanford odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven model

The Arizona Wildcats and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Maples Pavilion. Stanford is 16-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while Arizona is 17-7 overall and 3-4 on the road. Stanford has lost three in a row and six of its past seven games. Arizona has won four of its past five games. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Arizona vs. Stanford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Stanford vs. Arizona spread: Stanford +4.5

Stanford vs. Arizona over-under: 135 points

Stanford vs. Arizona money line: Stanford +179, Arizona -200

What you need to know about Stanford

The Arizona State Sun Devils took down Stanford 74-69 on Thursday. Tyrell Terry had 24 points, matching his career high. A key Arizona State layup in the final 32 seconds sealed the defeat for Stanford. Terry scored 20 or more points for the eighth time and he has reached double figures in all but one of his 23 games. Leading scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva missed the game because of a head injury and is expected to be out again on Saturday. Stanford closed to within three points in the final minute but could not complete the comeback.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats didn't have too much trouble with the California Golden Bears on the road on Thursday as they won 68-52. Zeke Nnaji had 21 points in addition to five rebounds and Dylan Smith added 14 points. Arizona shot 23.1 percent from the 3-point line in the loss.

How to make Stanford vs. Arizona picks

