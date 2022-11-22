The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will face the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in the semifinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational on Tuesday night. This will be the Razorbacks' first top-10 matchup during the regular season in nearly 28 years. Creighton is coming off a 76-65 win over No. 21 Texas Tech on Monday, using a big second half to get the job done.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Creighton vs. Arkansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Creighton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Creighton vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Creighton vs. Arkansas:

Creighton vs. Arkansas spread: Creighton -1.5

Creighton vs. Arkansas over/under: 143.5 points

Creighton vs. Arkansas money line: Creighton -130, Arkansas +110

Creighton vs. Arkansas picks: See picks here

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton is off to a fantastic start this season, winning all five of its games by double digits. The Bluejays were not tested by their first four opponents, but they got their first test against No. 21 Texas Tech on Monday. They went into halftime tied at 31-31 before using a strong second half to pull away in a 76-65 final, covering the 3-point spread in the process.

The Bluejays now have an average winning margin of 23.2 points per game, and all five starters scored in double figures against Texas Tech. Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the team with 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, playing 30 minutes on Monday despite injuring his ankle. Sophomore forward Arthur Kaluma (14.4), sophomore guard Trey Alexander (12.4) and senior guard Baylor Scheierman (10.6) are all averaging double digits as well.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas has been just as impressive to open the season, rolling to four double-digit victories. The Razorbacks were dominant in the second half of their Maui Invitational opener against Louisville on Monday, cruising to an 80-54 win. They have won their four games by an average of 21.3 points following that blowout.

Star freshman Anthony Black poured in 26 points against the Cardinals to go along with six assists, three rebounds and two steals after scoring a combined 18 points in the first three games. The Razorbacks led by as many as 27 points in the second half and shot 29 of 51 from the field. Junior guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas with 17.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

How to make Creighton vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Creighton vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas vs. Creighton? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Creighton vs. Arkansas spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.