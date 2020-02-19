Auburn vs. Georgia odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

The Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs are 12-13 overall and 10-4 at home, while Auburn is 22-3 overall and 4-3 on the road. Auburn had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday. Georgia, meanwhile, has lost four consecutive games and eight of nine. The Tigers are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Auburn vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Auburn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Auburn vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -3.5

Georgia vs. Auburn over-under: 150 points

Georgia vs. Auburn money line: Georgia +154, Auburn -168

What you need to know about Georgia

UGA was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 74-69 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Rayshaun Hammonds was the top scorer for Georgia finishing with 15 points. For the season, Hammonds is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Despite losing four consecutive games, the Bulldogs will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can pull off the upset on their home floor. That's because Georgia is 10-4 in its last 14 home games.

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn ended up a good deal behind the Missouri Tigers when the two teams played this past Saturday, losing 85-73. Austin Wiley dropped a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards. Auburn's struggles can be directly attributed to its ineffective shooting from three-point range. In fact, the Tigers made just 1-of-17 shots from behind the arc against Missouri.

However, Auburn is 5-1 against the spread in its last six meetings against Georgia. Plus, the Tigers easily rolled past Georgia when these teams last met on Jan. 11, winning 82-60.

How to make Auburn vs. Georgia picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Auburn vs. Georgia spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.