The Texas Tech Red Raiders will have an opportunity to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the No. 11 Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon on CBS and Paramount+. Texas Tech lost eight straight games in January, including an 81-74 loss to Baylor on Jan. 17, but it is coming off wins over LSU and No. 13 Iowa State. Baylor had its six-game winning streak snapped in a loss to No. 10 Texas on Monday. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Ferrell Center in Waco. The latest Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Bears as 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 142.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Baylor vs. Texas Tech date: Saturday, Feb. 4

Baylor vs. Texas Tech time: 1 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. Texas Tech TV channel: CBS

Baylor vs. Texas Tech live stream: Paramount+

Before tuning into the Baylor vs. Texas Tech game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 13 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 50-29 roll on all top-rated CBB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

For Texas Tech vs. Baylor, the model projects that the Red Raiders cover the spread as 9.5-point road underdogs. Baylor is coming off a lackluster performance against Texas, shooting just 36.8% from the floor, including 30.8% (8 of 26) from 3-point range. The Bears squeaked out a 67-64 win against Arkansas last Saturday, but it marked the sixth time in their last seven Saturday games that they failed to cover the spread.

Texas Tech is coming off its best two-game stretch of the season, beating LSU and No. 13 Iowa State in its last two outings. The Red Raiders went on the road and picked up a 76-68 win against the Tigers during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, covering the 2.5-point spread. They added a remarkable win over the Cyclones on Monday, rallying from 23 points down to pull off the stunning comeback.

It was the biggest comeback in school history and the first conference win of the season for the Red Raiders, who were led by veteran guard De'Vion Harmon. He scored all 16 of his points after halftime in the 80-77 overtime win. Kevin Obanor had a big game as well, recording a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. SportsLine's model expects Obanor to come close to another double-double on Saturday, which is one reason why Texas Tech is covering the spread 60% of the time. Stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+.