Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged on Sunday from the University of Kansas Health System and has returned to his home in Lawrence, Kansas, the program has announced. Self, who missed Kansas' run this week in the Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized Wednesday ahead of postseason play, is expected to rejoin the team later this week.

"KU Coach Bill Self was discharged from The University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the University of Kansas Health System said in a statement released via Kansas Athletics. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

Kansas announced earlier in the week that Self, 60, would miss the Big 12 Tournament and also refuted rumors that he suffered a heart attack. In a statement, the school said Self underwent a "standard procedure that went well" and that he is "expected to make a full recovery."

"I'm so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," Self said on Sunday. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway."

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title for the 17th time during his tenure with the Jayhawks and secured the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after going 25-6 overall and 13-5 in league play. KU advanced all the way to the championship game under assistant coach Norm Roberts, who filled in as interim head coach in Self's absence, before falling 76-56 to Texas on Saturday.