USC star freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, appears to be inching closer toward a possible return to the court after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Trojans practice in July. James went through pregame warmups prior to No. 23 USC's 81-71 win vs. Brown on Sunday. James didn't play in the game and no official timetable has been released on a return to play.

"It was great," USC coach Andy Enfield said after James participated in the pregame drills. "He went through warmups with the team. He's a big part of our program and our team. He's a terrific teammate. We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court but when that day is, that's not my decision. We're going to be patient and go through the process."

James was later seen at his father's game as the Lakers faced the Rockets at Staples Center.

LeBron James talks with his son Bronny at he Lakers-Rockets game Sunday. Getty Images

James hasn't practiced with USC this season and he didn't play in the overseas trip to Greece and Croatia when the Trojans played in a three-game summer tour. But there is still a chance Bronny will suit up during the 2023-24 season. LeBron James told reporters earlier this month night that everything with Bronny is "on the up and up" and his oldest son is scheduled for a check-up in late November and that, if all goes well, he could return to practice.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," James said at Lakers Media Day on Oct. 2. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he's on the up-and-up. It's definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other and we stuck behind each other and gave each other strength through the whole process. We are happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him."

USC is off to a 3-1 start to the season and suffered its first loss of the season last week to UC Irvine. The Trojans dynamic duo of Boogie Ellis and freshman Isaiah Collier has made a massive impact thus far and a return of James to the court would give USC another weapon to compete for a Pac-12 title later this spring.