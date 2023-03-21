The No. 10 seed Radford Highlanders will aim for their third straight upset when they face the No. 3 seed Charlotte 49ers in the semifinals of the 2023 CBI Tournament on Tuesday night. Radford took down No. 2 seed San Jose State as a 6.5-point underdog on Monday. Charlotte advanced to the semifinals with a 76-65 win over No. 11 seed Milwaukee in the quarterfinals.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The 49ers are favored by 5 points in the latest Charlotte vs. Radford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 123.

Charlotte vs. Radford spread: Charlotte -5

Charlotte vs. Radford over/under: 123 points

Charlotte vs. Radford money line: Charlotte -210, Radford +175

Why Charlotte can cover

Charlotte has not lost a game by more than five points since Feb. 11, winning six of its nine games since then. The 49ers took down No. 14 seed Western Carolina in the opening round of the CBI, covering the spread as 6-point favorites. They added a 76-65 win over No. 11 seed Milwaukee as 5-point favorites in the quarterfinals, as Brice Williams scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Junior guard Jackson Threadgill added 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting, knocking down 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Williams, who is also a junior guard, leads three double-digit scorers for Charlotte with 14.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The 49ers have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games and have gone 13-2 in their last 15 games against Big South opponents.

Why Radford can cover

Radford is comfortable playing in the underdog role, picking up a pair of upsets already during this tournament. The Highlanders took down Tarleton State as 3-point underdogs in overtime on Sunday, as DaQuan Smith scored 20 points and Souleymane Koureissi scored the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds remaining. They added a 67-57 win over San Jose State as 6.5-point underdogs on Monday, with Smith scoring a team-high 16 points.

The junior guard leads Radford with 14.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures in eight of his last nine games. Bryan Antoine (11.2), Kenyon Giles (8.7) and Josiah Jeffers (8.4) have all been key scoring contributors as well. Radford has won five straight Tuesday games, while Charlotte has only covered the spread once in its last six Tuesday games.

