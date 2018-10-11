College basketball corruption trial: Payments for Kansas players and to ex-NC State assistant detailed by witness

NEW YORK — Former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola, a cooperating witness for the government in the college basketbal corruption trial, gave specificsThursday about the illicit money deals he made to multiple families of current and former college basketball players.

In significantly revealing testimony on the 26th floor of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse, Gassnola testified he made two payments to the family of former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr., who is now with the Dallas Mavericks. Gassnola's first payment was when Smith was a junior in high school. The second in 2015 when — and this will be of particular interest to the NCAA — Gassnola delivered $40,000 in cash to then-NC State assistant Orlando Early at Early's house. Early said he would then give it to Smith's trainer.

Gassnola also testified that he paid $15,000 to a family friend of Deandre Ayton that was to be given to Ayton's mother. This was when Ayton was a junior in high school. The money was given to Ayton's family in an attempt to "establish a relationship" and get Ayton on board with Adidas, Gassnola said.

Ayton went on to play one year at Arizona, a Nike school. He was the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Also entered into evidence Thursday were texts and calls between Gassnola and defendant Christian Dawkins, conversations that stemmed from Gassnola being shocked that former AAU coach James Brad Augustine was aware of Brian Bowen II's family getting $100,000 to go to Louisville in 2017.

Augustine was originally charged in the case but was freed of liability long before this case went to trial.

"Only u me Merl and Gatto new (sic) that Not smart business. Stop telling ppl that," Gassnola texted to Dawkins.

On a phone call the next day between Gassnola and Dawkins, Gassnola is heard discussing the Bowen deal and tells Dawkins of Augustine, "This guy ain't lying because there's only four people that know about that." Gassnola went on to identify those four as Code, Gatto, Dawkins and former Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson.

Gassnola testified that he kept the Bowen payment from former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino. A text between Gassnola and Pitino after Bowen committed read:

"Gassnola: HOFer. Hope your (sic) in a good place. Bowen will help. Talk soon.

Pitino: [thumbs up emoji]"

Kansas was a big subject on Thursday as well. Gassnola testified that he paid $2,500 to Silvio De Sousa's guardian and that he became aware that a University of Maryland booster was providing $60,000 to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne. Gassnola was set on trying to pay $20,000 to Falmagne — then the FBI case went public and he couldn't make the payment.

The relationship between Gassnola and Falmagne began after KU assistant Kurtis Townsend asked Gassnola to connect Falmagne with Adidas, as Falmagne was looking for the Angolan National Team to get product from Adidas. Gassnola said he had a "brief, brief conversation" with Bill Self about this but said he kept payments to De Sousa's guardian secret from Self and Townsend.

On Sept. 11, 2017 Gassnola was on a phone call with Gatto about De Sousa and said "I've got to get this guy another 20 grand ... because I've got to get him out from under this Under Armour deal. And the deal he's got with this guy who is taking care of him. He wants his money back because the kid didn't go to Maryland."

But De Sousa wasn't the only Kansas player Gassnola was dealing with. Gassnola testified that he paid $90,000 in multiple cash and wire transfers to former Kansas player Billy Preston's mother and her partner. The first cash drop of $30,000 came in a New York hotel room and the second cash drop of $20,000 was in a Las Vegas hotel room, he said.

Gassnola and Gatto were Adidas "ambassadors" at Kansas' Late Night at the Phog in 2016. It was then, at Gassnola's hotel, that he told Preston's mother that he wanted to be the only person paying the family. Gassnola heard Preston's family was being taken care of by "outside entities."

Preston's eligibility was in question at Kansas first because of a car mishap last year. The car was a Dodge Charger that the defense said belonged to Preston's late grandmother.

Kansas accepted the car situation, but was pressing Preston's mother about if she received money elsewhere.

Gassnola testified that Preston's mother said she was going to tell KU investigators that she was intimately involved with Gassnola, which would make the $90,000 payments "OK."

On the day the story broke about the FBI's investigation into college basketball corruption, Gassnola said he found out about the news from Adidas colleagues. The first people he reached out to: his attorney and Pitino.

Gassnola said he never told Pitino about Adidas paying the Bowen family and said he wasn't sure why he reached out to Pitino that day. He also wired tens of thousands of dollars from his AAU team's account to his fiancées account. Why?

"I figured it was a matter of time before you guys knocked on my door," Gassnola said on the stand.

The prosecution's direct examination of Gassnola is done and now he is under cross from the defense as Thursday afternoon's session continues.

This story will update following the conclusion of Thursday afternoon's session.