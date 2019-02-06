College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down Michigan State's surprising three-game losing streak
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas and the evolving Big 12 race
Michigan State has gone from 18-2 to 18-5 in a 10-day span thanks to a three-game losing streak featuring losses to an Indiana team that was on a seven-game losing streak and an Illinois team that's lost seven more times than it has won this season. Obviously, that's not good. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Spartans downward spiral.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 8:00: St. John's completed a regular-season sweep of Marquette on Tuesday with a 70-69 win over the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee. So Marquette is now 16-2 in its past 18 games with wins over Louisville, Kansas State and Wisconsin -- and both losses coming to St. John's. That's weird.
- 16:00: Kansas lost at Kansas State on Tuesday. So the Jayhawks are now just 5-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike for the season to a hand injury and just 1-3 in their past four games. They're two games back of KSU and Baylor in the loss column of the Big 12 standings. Is this the year Bill Self's streak of 14 straight Big 12 titles will be snapped?
- 24:00: We spent about 14 minutes just bouncing around -- touching on Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. Among other things, I said I most trust Tennessee to avoid a first-weekend upset in the NCAA Tournament. Norlander said he trusts Virginia. I told him to be careful.
- 38:00: A big game in the Southern Conference is scheduled for Thursday night. It's Wofford (19-4) at East Tennessee State (19-5). So we closed on that and discussed the likelihood of #2BidSouthern becoming a real thing.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
