College Basketball Podcast: Breaking down Michigan State's surprising three-game losing streak

Michigan State has gone from 18-2 to 18-5 in a 10-day span thanks to a three-game losing streak featuring losses to an Indiana team that was on a seven-game losing streak and an Illinois team that's lost seven more times than it has won this season. Obviously, that's not good. So Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Spartans downward spiral.

After that, the conversation went like this:

8:00: St. John's completed a regular-season sweep of Marquette on Tuesday with a 70-69 win over the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee. So Marquette is now 16-2 in its past 18 games with wins over Louisville, Kansas State and Wisconsin -- and both losses coming to St. John's. That's weird.



24:00: We spent about 14 minutes just bouncing around -- touching on Duke, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. Among other things, I said I most trust Tennessee to avoid a first-weekend upset in the NCAA Tournament. Norlander said he trusts Virginia. I told him to be careful.



The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.