College Basketball Podcast: Did Gonzaga just cost itself a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?
The Zags lost 60-47 to Saint Mary's in the title game of the WCC Tournament
Gonzaga lost to Saint Mary's late Tuesday in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. It was a surprising result that will have a big impact on the NCAA Tournament -- because it turned Saint Mary's into a bubble-shrinking bid-stealer, and because it could cost the Zags a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Gaels' victory over the top-ranked Bulldogs.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 19:30: Virginia is a lock for a No. 1 seed, Norlander and I both believe. But which three teams will join the Cavaliers on the top line on Selection Sunday? We made predictions. We did not agree.
- 26:00: I spent Monday and Tuesday serving as the sideline reporter on the CAA Tournament semifinals and championship game for CBS Sports Network. Fun event. Shouts to Vasa Pusica!
- 36:30: The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy will not return for a ninth season. The school will likely try to replace him with Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams. Can it get him?
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
