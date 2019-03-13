College Basketball Podcast: Did Gonzaga just cost itself a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

Gonzaga lost to Saint Mary's late Tuesday in the title game of the West Coast Conference Tournament. It was a surprising result that will have a big impact on the NCAA Tournament -- because it turned Saint Mary's into a bubble-shrinking bid-stealer, and because it could cost the Zags a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the Gaels' victory over the top-ranked Bulldogs.

After that, the conversation went like this:

19:30: Virginia is a lock for a No. 1 seed, Norlander and I both believe. But which three teams will join the Cavaliers on the top line on Selection Sunday? We made predictions. We did not agree.

I spent Monday and Tuesday serving as the sideline reporter on the CAA Tournament semifinals and championship game for CBS Sports Network. Fun event. Shouts to Vasa Pusica! 36:30: The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy will not return for a ninth season. The school will likely try to replace him with Virginia Tech's Buzz Williams. Can it get him?

