College Basketball Podcast: How much will Tre Jones' injury impact Coach K's Duke Blue Devils?

Duke point guard Tre Jones suffered a separated AC joint in Monday's 95-91 overtime loss to Syracuse. He's officially listed as "out indefinitely." It's a bummer and big deal for the Blue Devils. So we decided to record a day earlier than normal and open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on Duke.

After that, the conversation went like this:

21:00: Indiana is on a three-game losing streak and being questioned by one of the state's longtime columnists. Obviously, this isn't good. But all three losses are to top-20 KenPom teams. And two of them came on the road. So are things really that bad at IU? Or is this just life in the Big Ten this season?



Pitt finished 8-24 overall, 0-18 in the ACC and 227th at KenPom last season -- which led to the school firing Kevin Stallings after just two years. He was replaced by Jeff Capel. And, so far, things are going well. The Panthers beat Florida State on Monday to improve to 12-5 overall, 2-2 in the ACC. They're now 68th at KenPom. So Capel has already led Pitt to four more wins, and two more ACC wins, than Pitt secured all of last season. And the jump in KenPom is massive and not normal year-over-year.



