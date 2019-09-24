College Basketball Podcast: How severely is the NCAA going to punish Bill Self and Kansas?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the NCAA sending a Notice of Allegations to the Big 12 program
The NCAA sent a Notice of Allegations to Kansas on Monday detailing multiple Level 1 violations that could lead to the school vacating significant achievements and enduring a postseason ban while its Hall of Fame coach faces career-altering punishments. Simply put, it's not good. But what will it all ultimately mean for Bill Self?
Matt Norlander and I got together Tuesday morning and tried to answer that question (and more) in a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. The entire episode details KU's fight with the NCAA. Does the Big 12 institution have a credible defense? Is there any way to avoid serious sanctions? How does it benefit Kansas for former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola to testify that Self and his staff didn't know he was breaking NCAA rules to benefit them if the NCAA is just going to insist Gassnola lied under oath?
Lots of questions we asked, and we provided the answers over 48 minutes.
The latest Eye on College Basketball Podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NCAA aimed on Kansas, unlikely to miss
The Jayhawks can cry foul all they want, but it's unlikely the noise will save them from punishment
-
Self, KU defend allegations by NCAA
A potentially historic NCAA case has KU and its coach already denying many of the allegations...
-
KU receives NOA from NCAA
The Jayhawks have received a notice of allegations after an investigation into its basketball...
-
Texas Tech star Emmett, 37, killed
The Red Raiders legend was drafted into the NBA in 2004 and most recently played in the BIG3
-
UNC lands pledge from 5-star Kessler
Kessler picked North Carolina late Sunday night over offers from Duke, Michigan, Virginia and...
-
Report: Kansas to face NCAA violations
While Kansas says it has not heard from the NCAA, but does not deny that allegations may be...