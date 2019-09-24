College Basketball Podcast: How severely is the NCAA going to punish Bill Self and Kansas?

The NCAA sent a Notice of Allegations to Kansas on Monday detailing multiple Level 1 violations that could lead to the school vacating significant achievements and enduring a postseason ban while its Hall of Fame coach faces career-altering punishments. Simply put, it's not good. But what will it all ultimately mean for Bill Self?

Matt Norlander and I got together Tuesday morning and tried to answer that question (and more) in a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. The entire episode details KU's fight with the NCAA. Does the Big 12 institution have a credible defense? Is there any way to avoid serious sanctions? How does it benefit Kansas for former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola to testify that Self and his staff didn't know he was breaking NCAA rules to benefit them if the NCAA is just going to insist Gassnola lied under oath?

Lots of questions we asked, and we provided the answers over 48 minutes.

The latest Eye on College Basketball Podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.