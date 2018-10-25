College Basketball Podcast: What do the guilty verdicts in the college basketball corruption trial mean for the sport?

Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins were all found guilty by a jury of their peers on the 26th floor of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

Then he and I got together late Wednesday, while Dodgers reliever Ryan Madson was letting the Red Sox score runs in the World Series for the second consecutive night, and discussed the trial on this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Usually, I provide time-stamps for each episode. But there's no need here. It's just 54 minutes on the verdicts. What does it mean for Gatto, Code and Dawkins? What does it say about the jury? What does it mean for the other men facing federal charges? What does it mean for college basketball -- specifically Kansas and Bill Self?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below.