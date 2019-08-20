College basketball recruiting: Daishen Nix, the nation's No. 1 point guard, commits to UCLA

The recruitment of five-star Class of 2020 point guard Daishen Nix has long been shrouded in secrecy, but a mystery it is no more. The Las Vegas native made his long-awaited college commitment on Tuesday by committing to UCLA, a decision that will keep him close to his home.

"Most of my family is round the West Coast, so if I leave to go to UCLA it's not that hard for them to fly over and drive over to see me," Nix told 247Sports' Evan Daniels about why he picked the Bruins. "I loved the weather out there, the visit I had over the weekend was just unbelievable."

Nix is seen as the No. 1 point guard prospect in the Class of 2020 and the No. 14 overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Nix's pledge lands new UCLA coach Mick Cronin his first blue-chip commitment since taking over the program earlier this spring and quells some concerns that came with the hire. During his tenure at Cincinnati, Cronin did more with less, often recruiting at an average level and relying upon scheme and fit to find success. Cronin roping in a blue-chipper this early should bode well for his future recruiting in Westwood.

Nix is a foundational piece who could lure others to UCLA with him. At USA Basketball's Junior National Team Minicamp earlier this summer, one high-major coach told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander that his talent level puts him in some rarefied air with some other elite point guards that have come through in recent years.

"Lonzo Ball, Jason Kidd -- he's that level of a passer with his vision," the coach said.

Nix is the first pledge for UCLA in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Cronin and the Bruins over offers from Kansas, Maryland, Arizona, Oklahoma and others.