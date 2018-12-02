College basketball recruiting: Top-50 power forward Akok Akok commits to UConn

It hasn't taken Dan Hurley long to give UConn a jolt of energy and excitement that the Huskies had been previously lacking before he took the gig. Hurley has the Huskies at 6-1 on the season already, and is making noise on the recruiting trail, too, landing a commitment Saturday from top-40 talent Akok Akok.

Akok is a 6-foot-10 power forward from Putnam Science Academy who chose to stay in-state with UConn over other offers from Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Syracuse, Providence and many others. He's rated as a high four-star talent in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and a five-star at 247Sports.

"I've known these guys for a long time now and I trust them," Akok told 247Sports of his decision. "They have a huge support system and they'll lead me to my future goals and I can help them to their future goals."

Akok is the highest-rated prospect to give his verbal commitment to UConn since Hurley took over the program, and it gets better for Huskies fans: He'll be arriving soon. He's expected to enroll in UConn at the semester break, and could potentially give Hurley and Co. a bolster of talent and depth off the bench.

Akok is the third commitment for UConn in its 2019 recruiting class joining four-star guard James Bouknight and three-star guard Jalen Gaffney. With Akok in the fold, the Huskies class ranks 16th nationally and second in the AAC behind only Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers.