College basketball recruiting: Top-50 power forward Akok Akok commits to UConn
Akok Akok is the highest-rated commit to join Dan Hurley at UConn since he took the gig last offseason
It hasn't taken Dan Hurley long to give UConn a jolt of energy and excitement that the Huskies had been previously lacking before he took the gig. Hurley has the Huskies at 6-1 on the season already, and is making noise on the recruiting trail, too, landing a commitment Saturday from top-40 talent Akok Akok.
Akok is a 6-foot-10 power forward from Putnam Science Academy who chose to stay in-state with UConn over other offers from Pittsburgh, Georgetown, Syracuse, Providence and many others. He's rated as a high four-star talent in the 247Sports Composite rankings, and a five-star at 247Sports.
"I've known these guys for a long time now and I trust them," Akok told 247Sports of his decision. "They have a huge support system and they'll lead me to my future goals and I can help them to their future goals."
Akok is the highest-rated prospect to give his verbal commitment to UConn since Hurley took over the program, and it gets better for Huskies fans: He'll be arriving soon. He's expected to enroll in UConn at the semester break, and could potentially give Hurley and Co. a bolster of talent and depth off the bench.
Akok is the third commitment for UConn in its 2019 recruiting class joining four-star guard James Bouknight and three-star guard Jalen Gaffney. With Akok in the fold, the Huskies class ranks 16th nationally and second in the AAC behind only Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 KU survives scare
The senior guard from Memphis is shooting 59.6 percent from 3-point range
-
Top 25 And 1: TTU has solid resume
Chris Beard is undefeated against sub-105 teams like the Tigers since taking over the Red...
-
IU lands 5-star Jackson-Davis
Jackson-Davis gives Archie Miller another in-state prospect committed to IU
-
How to watch Michigan vs. Marquette
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's women's college basketball showdown
-
Podcast: Michigan is on a roll
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss whether UNC 'stinks' like Roy Williams says
-
How to watch: West Virginia vs. YSU
The Mountaineers play host to the Penguins on Saturday