College basketball schedule, games 2018: Tip times and what to watch, stream on CBS Sports Network
A look at what to watch this weekend in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
College basketball season is officially kicking into action at a rapid pace. With conference play off and running for six of the major seven leagues in the sport, there will hardly be a day between now and the next two months where hoops can't be found somewhere down on your dial.
CBS Sports Network will be your host to plenty of the action this season as always, and this week's slate of games has a little of everything to offer. From San Diego State-Boise State in the late slot on Saturday, to mid-major force Buffalo taking on Eastern Michigan on Friday, there are plenty of options from which to choose. Just check the guide below for a handy reference manual.
As always, the SportsLine pick sheet is always your best resource for odds, betting tips and more.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Friday: Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.
- Friday: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 9 p.m.
- Saturday: Fordham women at George Washington, 11 a.m.
- Saturday: Cincinnati at ECU, 1 p.m.
- Saturday: USF women at Temple, 3 p.m.
- Saturday: UCF women at Memphis, 5 p.m.
- Saturday: San Diego State at Boise State, 10 p.m.
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch St. John's vs. Georgetown
Big East rivals go head-to-head on CBS on Saturday in an appealing conference rivalry game
-
Ref, Samford coach get into it
Hess and Padgett got into a spirited discussion on Thursday, and Padgett spoke at length about...
-
PSU coach apologizes for pushing player
Chambers said he would motivate using a different tactic next time
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 5 Michigan is 14-0
The Wolverines' perfect record includes 12 double-digit wins
-
How Bol's injury affects Ducks, Pac-12
Bol was on his way to potentially winning Pac-12 POY before going down last month with a foot...
-
Recruit ruled ineligible for senior year
Davenport played for Team USA in the FIBA Americas Tournament