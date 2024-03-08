Creighton has signed coach Greg McDermott to a four-year extension that runs through 2027-28, the school announced Friday. McDermott's new contract bumped his salary into the higher tier of Big East coaches, Sources told CBS Sports. McDermott had been speculated as a candidate for the Ohio State opening a potential Louisville vacancy.

"There is no place I would rather be for the rest of my career than Creighton," McDermott said in a statement. "I am grateful to (president Daniel) Hendrickson and (athletic director) Marcus Blossom for their ongoing confidence. My staff and I are fortunate to work with outstanding student-athletes and we will continue to create an environment that allows them to excel both on the court and in the classroom. We are proud to play in front of the best fans in the country and I am excited to build upon the positive trajectory of our program."

Creighton is a private university, so specific contract terms were not disclosed. McDermott, 59, is the longest-tenured coach in the Big East.



The Bluejays are 22-8 and project as a No. 3 seed. Creighton finishes the regular season on Saturday with a high-profile matchup against Villanova, a bubble team in need of a win to bolster its NCAA Tournament chances. Under McDermott, Creighton is 322-158 in the past 14 seasons, which includes a transition into the Big East. Last season, Creighton had its best run in school history, making the Elite Eight. In the past two seasons, Creighton set program records by earning top-10 preseason rankings for the first time in school history.