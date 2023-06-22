Fresh off winning the 2023 national title, the University of Connecticut has agreed to upgrade Dan Hurley's contract to the tune of approximately $5.5 million annually, sources told CBS Sports. In total, the deal is worth close to $33 million through the 2028-29 season, and Hurley stands to earn millions more over the course of the contract if stipulated incentives are met.

The deal was recently agreed to and makes Hurley among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in college hoops, entering a neighborhood that includes the likes of Kansas' Bill Self, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Tennessee's Rick Barnes and Auburn's Bruce Pearl.

Hurley is 104-55 in five seasons with the Huskies. He's proven to be a tremendous fit in Storrs, Connecticut. In 2018, he left the University of Rhode Island for UConn -- taking the job despite having a larger contract offer from the University of Pittsburgh at the time. Hurley helped catalyze Connecticut's move out of the American Athletic Conference and heartily endorsed its return to the Big East in 2020.

The deal comes at a time when UConn is rumored to be a candidate (but is no sure thing) to join the Big 12, in part because the school and its athletic department would theoretically stand to make a lot more money annually in a media rights deal with the Big 12 than with the Big East.

Regardless of future conference affiliation, it's a big day for Hurley and the Huskies. He'll be on hand in New York on Thursday night for the NBA Draft. Huskies shooting guard Jordan Hawkins is a projected lottery pick, while fellow UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. is a lock to be selected somewhere in the first or second round. Final Four Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo could also hear his name called.

ESPN first reported the news on Hurley's contract.