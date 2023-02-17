The Cornell Big Red will be looking to reset when they return home from a disastrous three-game road trip. They were swept in those three games, including an 80-66 loss at Brown last Saturday. Dartmouth had lost three out of four games before beating Princeton by seven points its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Big Red are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Dartmouth vs. Cornell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 155.5.

Dartmouth vs. Cornell spread: Cornell -9.5

Dartmouth vs. Cornell over/under: 155.5 points

Dartmouth vs. Cornell money line: Cornell -550, Dartmouth +400

Why Cornell can cover

Cornell already won and covered the spread once against Dartmouth this season, notching a 74-63 road win as an 8.5-point favorite last month. The Big Red are only favored by one additional point on Friday night, despite the switch from road to home. They have been excellent at home this season, going 7-1 straight up and 5-3 against the spread in the games with a Vegas line.

Senior guard Greg Dolan, who had a team-high 15 points and three steals in the first meeting between these teams, leads Cornell with 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Nazir Williams (13.0) and junior guard Chris Manon (11.4) are both double-digit scorers as well. Cornell is 15-3 in its last 18 home games against Dartmouth, and the Big Red have covered in 13 of the last 20 head-to-head meetings overall.

Why Dartmouth can cover

Cornell is in its worst form of the season entering this matchup, as it has lost three straight and four of its last five. The Big Red were 2-point favorites in their 14-point loss to Brown on Saturday, failing to cover the spread for the fifth straight game. They have now covered the spread just one time in their last nine February games.

Dartmouth has won four of its last seven games to move to fifth place in the league standings, picking up an 83-76 win over Princeton last Saturday. The Big Green have covered the spread five times during that seven-game stretch, including the outright upset over the Tigers as 7.5-point underdogs. Dame Adelekun poured in 25 points and added five rebounds, while Dusan Neskovic scored 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the floor.

