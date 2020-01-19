Davidson vs. Fordham odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer model

The Fordham Rams will take on the Davidson Wildcats at noon ET on Sunday at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham is 6-10 overall and 5-5 at home, while Davidson is 7-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. Davidson is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, while Fordham has covered the number just twice its last nine outings. The Wildcats are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Fordham vs. Davidson odds, while the over-under is set at 123. Before entering any Davidson vs. Fordham picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Fordham vs. Davidson 10,000 times and the results are in.

The Rams needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 58-56 to Duquesne. Guard Ty Perry (17 points) and guard Jalen Cobb (16 points) were the top scorers for the Rams. Fordham has struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor this season. In fact, the Rams have scored 56 or less points in three of their last four games.

Meanwhile, Davidson entered its contest against Richmond last Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Davidson was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as the Wildcats fell 70-64 to Richmond. Despite their loss against Richmond, the Wildcats will enter Sunday's contest full of confidence. That's because Davidson is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Fordham.

So who wins Fordham vs. Davidson?