No. 25 Dayton will try to wrap up a perfect record at home when it hosts VCU on Friday night in an Atlantic 10 battle. The Flyers (23-6, 13-4 Atlantic 10) bounced back from a loss at Loyola Chicago with a 100-83 win at Saint Louis on Tuesday. They are in third place in the conference standings, while VCU is two games back in fourth place. The Rams are on a two-game losing skid, falling to Duquesne at home earlier this week.

Dayton vs. VCU spread: Dayton -8

Dayton vs. VCU over/under: 137.5 points

Dayton vs. VCU money line: Dayton -359, VCU +283

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton is 14-0 at home this season, including an 80-66 win over Davidson as a 10-point favorite in its most recent outing at University of Dayton Arena. All five of their starters scored in double figures, while junior guard Koby Brea had a team-high 17 points off the bench. Brea shot 6 of 10 from the floor, including a 5 of 9 mark from 3-point range.

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Enoch Cheeks added 15 points. Holmes is averaging 20.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game after posting a 25-point, 13-rebound double-double at Saint Louis on Tuesday. VCU is just 3-6 as an underdog this season, and it has five losses in 11 games away from home.

Why VCU can cover

VCU is coming off a pair of losses after winning six of its previous seven games, but one of those losses came by just three points at Richmond. The Rams have already picked up one win against Dayton, springing the upset as 2.5-point underdogs on Feb. 9. They were able to play that game at their pace, holding the Flyers to just 47 points on 17 of 47 shooting.

Senior guard Max Shulga leads VCU with 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, while senior guard Joe Bamisile is adding 14.0 points off the bench. The Rams have covered the spread in 11 of their last 15 games, including six of their last eight road games. They are also 7-2 straight up and against the spread in their last nine games against Dayton. See which team to pick here.

