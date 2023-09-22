Duke added a key piece to its 2024 recruiting class Thursday when five-star prospect Kon Knueppel announced his commitment to the Blue Devils over Alabama and Virginia, among others. Knueppel considered the No. 16 overall prospect, No. 7 small forward and top prospect from Wisconsin in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 wing is Duke's third commitment of the cycle and catapults the Blue Devils' class from No. 10 to No. 2 in the 247Sports Team Rankings. Knueppel's shooting is his top trait, but the Milwaukee native is also lauded for his physicality and the ability to finish through contact.



"Overall, Knueppel is one of the better offensive players in the class," 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in a May evaluation. "He's skilled, smart, efficient, productive, and able to create match-ups problems all over the floor. Long-term, his upside will be tied to his ability to hold his own on the defensive end of the floor as the game gets quicker and more athletic."



He shined on the EYBL circuit with a particularly-impressive May showing in Memphis, where he averaged 28.2 points and hit 48 percent of his 3-pointers in five games. Knueppel averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for Wisconsin Lutheran as a junior, helping the school reach the state quarterfinals.

Knueppel joins five-star wing Isaiah Evans and four-star wing Darren Harris in Duke's class. Second-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer remains in pursuit of No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg.