Duke already had a loaded recruiting class on the way next season with five-stars Paolo Banchero and A.J. Griffin signed and ready to make immediate contributions. But the group got even better on Friday as another blue-chipper -- five-star shooting guard Trevor Keels -- opted to join the duo in Durham.

Keels, rated in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 20 player in the 2021 class and the No. 3 prospect at his position, committed to the Blue Devils in an announcement posted to his Instagram page over Virginia, Kentucky and Villanova.



Keels' commitment, in no small coincidence, comes less than 24 hours after starting shooting guard DJ Steward officially forfeited his college eligibility by declaring for the NBA draft and announcing intentions to sign an agent. Steward was the team's second-leading scorer on the season as a freshman in 2020-21.

Like Steward, Keels is a true three-level scorer who has first-round upside because of his size, skill and scoring ability. Here's what 247Sports' Jerry Meyer wrote about him in a scouting report last fall:

Tremendous physical strength for a shooting guard. Has length as well. Highly competitive with an impressive basketball IQ. Plays a power game but can score from all three levels. Solid ball handler. Good passer. Has strength to be a better rebounder. Solid defender.

With the commitment, Duke moves up to No. 3 in the recruiting rankings for 2021 ... and it may not be done yet. The Blue Devils are also in the hunt to land five-star forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and four-star center Charles Bediako.