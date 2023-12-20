Highly-touted teams clash on Wednesday when the 10th-ranked Baylor Bears face the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils in a 2023 SentinelOne Classic matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Bears (9-1), who are coming off their first loss of the season -- 88-64 against Michigan State -- are 3-1 on neutral courts this season. The Blue Devils (7-3), who have won two in a row, defeated Hofstra 89-68 on Dec. 12. Duke and Baylor are among four programs to earn No. 1 national rankings in four of the last seven seasons, along with Gonzaga and Kansas.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. In their only series meeting, Duke defeated Baylor 78-71 in the 2010 NCAA regional finals in Houston. The Blue Devils are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Baylor vs. Duke odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 season on a 100-63 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 12-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Baylor vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Baylor spread: Duke -2.5

Duke vs. Baylor over/under: 154.5 points

Duke vs. Baylor money line: Duke -138, Baylor +117

BAY: The Bears have hit the first-half game total over in 21 of their last 33 games (+7.05 units)

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 5-5 ATS this season

Why Duke can cover

Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski continues his dominant play. He is coming off a 28-point, 12-rebound, eight-assist and three-block performance against Hofstra. The preseason Associated Press All-American and ACC Preseason Player of the Year is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and three assists per game. He is connecting on 52% of his field goals and 74% of his free throws. He is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award, NABC Player of the Year and the Wooden Award.

Also helping power the Blue Devils is senior guard Jeremy Roach. In the game against Hofstra, he finished with 19 points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes of action. He is also on the watch list for the Jerry West Award and the Wooden Award. In his last four games, he has 19 assists with just two turnovers. For the year, he is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds and is hitting 51% of his field goals, including 50% from 3-point range.

Why Baylor can cover

The Bears have been led by freshman guard Ja'Kobe Walter. In 10 games this season, he is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in 28 minutes of action. He has been solid from the floor and at the line, connecting on 41.2% of his field goals, including 37.3% from 3-point range, and 88.9% from the free throw line. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 13, becoming the first Baylor freshman to win the award.

Also helping ignite the Bears offense is senior guard RayJ Dennis. He is in his first season at Baylor after spending the past two at Toledo. In 10 starts, he is averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He has registered one double-double on the year, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists in a 108-70 win over Nicholls in just 23 minutes of action.

