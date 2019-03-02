Duke vs. Miami odds, line, Zion Williamson: College basketball picks, predictions from advanced model on 107-79 roll

No. 3 Duke faces some adversity as the calendar turns to March. The Blue Devils got knocked off on the road this week against Virginia Tech and star forward Zion Williamson (knee) is still listed as day-to-day. Coach K hasn't ruled out a return for Williamson on Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes, but there's a good chance he could miss more time. Still, the Blue Devils are listed as 16.5-point favorites with the over-under for total points set at 148.5 in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds for this 4 p.m. ET matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Before locking in any Duke vs. Miami picks of your own, first be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 17 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a blistering 107-79 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Duke vs. Miami. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Duke simply isn't the same team with Williamson limited or out of the lineup. That was evident this week against Virginia Tech as the Hokies pulled off a 77-72 victory that knocked the Blue Devils a game off the pace in the ACC standings.

Freshmen R.J. Barrett (21 points) and Cam Reddish (17) helped pick up some of the slack, but no other starters hit double-digits. The defense, meanwhile, allowed the Hokies to score more than their season average. And while that mid-week road loss isn't a huge reason for alarm, there is a growing trend pointing to Duke's struggles against the spread. The Blue Devils have now covered in just one of their last five games.

But a struggling Hurricanes squad might not be in position to cover the Duke vs. Miami spread on Saturday.

Miami is just 11-16 against the spread overall this year and 4-7 on the road. The Hurricanes did have a couple impressive efforts in February, pushing North Carolina to overtime and then beating Clemson.

But they've fallen most flat since that point, dropping two of their last three, including setbacks against Boston College and Wake Forest, two of the ACC's worst teams. Duke has also controlled this series historically with a 19-7 all-time mark against the Hurricanes.

So who wins Miami vs. Duke? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.