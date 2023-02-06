The Duke Blue Devils look to continue their domination over the No. 23 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes when they meet in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Monday night. The Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who have won three in a row overall, have won six of the past eight matchups with Miami, including a 68-66 home win on Jan. 21. The Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4), who have won two in a row, are 12-0 on their home court this season. Duke is just 2-4 on the road this season, but is 2-2 against ranked opponents.

Tipoff from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Duke leads the all-time series 24-9, including a 7-5 edge in games at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are 4-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146. Before making any Miami vs. Duke picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 14 of the season 57-37 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Miami and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Miami vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Miami spread: Miami -4

Duke vs. Miami over/under: 146 points

Duke vs. Miami money line: Duke +148, Miami -175

DUKE: The Under is 3-0-1 in the Blue Devils' last four games against a team with a winning % above .600

MIA: The Hurricanes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

Duke vs. Miami picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Miami can cover



The Hurricanes have four players averaging in double figures, including junior guard Isaiah Wong. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Wong is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 36.6% of his 3-pointers, and 82.5% of his free throws. He has reached double figures in each of the last four games, and is coming off a 15-point, four-rebound performance at No. 20 Clemson on Saturday.

Also helping power Miami is senior guard Jordan Miller, who scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Blue Devils in their Jan. 21 meeting. Miller has reached double-digit scoring in 20 of 23 games this season, including one double-double. He scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 68-61 win over Rutgers on Nov. 30. He scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Saturday's win at Clemson. For the season, he is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Why Duke can cover

Freshman center Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils' offense, averaging 15.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and one block per game. He registered a double-double in the first game against Miami, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Filipowski also recorded two assists, two steals and one blocked shot. He has registered 21 double-figure scoring games, including 11 double-doubles. He scored 14 points in Saturday's 63-57 win over North Carolina and had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-73 win over Wake Forest.

Junior guard Jeremy Roach was dominant in the win over North Carolina with 20 points and a season-high seven rebounds. It was his second 20-plus game in a row. Roach scored 14 points and dished out four assists in the first meeting against Miami. He has scored 10 or more points in 12 games, including in each of the last three games. For the season, he is averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

How to make Miami vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 147 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.