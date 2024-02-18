Two of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference clash when the 24th-ranked FAU Owls face the South Florida Bulls in a key men's basketball matchup on Sunday. The Owls (20-5, 10-2 AAC), who have won two in a row, are coming off an 80-68 win over Temple on Thursday. The Bulls (18-5, 11-1 AAC), who have won 10 in a row, defeated Tulsa 69-50 on Wednesday. The Owls are 4-3 on the road, while the Bulls are 12-2 on their home court.

Tip-off from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., is set for noon ET. South Florida leads the all-time series 14-2, including a 10-0 mark in games played in Tampa. The Owls are 5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. South Florida odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147. Before making any South Florida vs. FAU picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on FAU vs. South Florida and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for South Florida vs. FAU:

FAU vs. South Florida spread: Florida Atlantic -5

FAU vs. South Florida over/under: 147 points

FAU vs. South Florida money line: Florida Atlantic –212, South Florida +174

FAU: The Owls are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games

USF: The Bulls 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games

Why FAU can cover

Junior guard Johnell Davis, who is in his fourth season with the Owls, has been a consistent scorer this year and has reached double-digits in 18 consecutive games. He has three double-doubles on the year, including a 17-point and 11-rebound effort in a 76-73 overtime loss at UAB on Feb. 8. He is coming off a 17-point, six-assist, and five-rebound performance in Thursday's win over Temple. In 25 games, all starts, Davis is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals in 32 minutes of action.

Also helping power the Owls is junior center Vladislav Goldin. He has scored 10 or more points in each of the last two games, including a 20-point and nine-rebound effort in a 95-82 overtime win at Wichita State on Feb. 11. He scored 12 points against Temple on Thursday. In 25 games, all starts, Goldin is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 23.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls have been red hot of late and one of the reasons has been the play of senior guard Chris Youngblood. He has reached double-figure scoring in six of the past seven games, including a 24-point effort in a 69-65 win at Rice on Feb. 10. In 23 games, all starts, Youngblood is averaging 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 29.7 minutes. He is connecting on 43.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.8% from 3-point range, and 82.8% from the free throw line.

Also helping fuel the offense has been senior guard Selton Miguel. Although he has played in 23 games, he has made just four starts, but is one of three Bulls scoring 12 or more points per game. In 28.5 minutes, he is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal. He has also been red hot from distance, connecting on 41% of his 3-pointers. Miguel has scored in double figures in each of the past three games, including a 22-point effort in a 72-69 win over Charlotte on Feb. 6. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points.

