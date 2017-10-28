Five-star prospect Emmitt Williams pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Emmitt Williams, a highly sought after recruit, was arrested on Oct. 18. 247Sports

Five-star prospect Emmitt Williams has pleaded not guilty to felony sexual battery and false imprisonment charges levied against him two weeks ago. He was released on bond Tuesday after a motion was filed by his attorney, according to the News-Press.

Williams was arrested on Oct. 18 after being accused of holding a female friend against her will in her apartment in Orlando and subsequently raping her.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Oct. 10 at the home of one of Williams' female friends. At some point in the night, Williams' accuser told police she informed Williams she wanted to leave her home to go pick up another friend. But, according to her, Williams wouldn't let her leave. She alleges that Williams began touching her against her consent, and despite telling Williams she wanted nothing sexual to happen, he pulled down her pants and raped her.

Williams, a senior at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, is ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He recently visited Oregon and LSU before the incident took place, and reportedly also held scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Baylor, Alabama, Florida State, and Vanderbilt, among others.