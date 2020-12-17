Florida star Keyontae Johnson is "showing truly encouraging signs of progress" but the Gators will postpone their next three nonconference games, UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.

Johnson remains hospitalized after collapsing last week in the first half of the Gators' game against Florida State on Saturday. Florida played the remainder of the game against FSU but postponed its Wednesday night home game against North Florida. The program said Thursday that its non-conference games scheduled in the next week -- against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19, Florida A&M on Dec. 20 and James Madison on Dec. 22 -- will also be postponed.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Stricklin said. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," Stricklin said. "He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes."

Florida said earlier this week that Johnson's condition was upgraded from critical to stable, and Tuesday, he was breathing on his own and speaking with doctors and those who were with him in the hospital.

Johnson was named SEC Preseason Player of the Year after deciding to return for a junior season. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 boards per game last season and was averaging close to 20 points per game prior to the FSU contest. He left the game against the Seminoles after playing just four minutes, but had scored five points and flushed an alley-oop with force just before collapsing.