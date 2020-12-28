Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson has rejoined the team just two weeks after collapsing on the court during a game against Florida State, Gators coach Mike White said Monday. Johnson, who was released from the hospital last week after the scary incident, is serving for now in a coaching and scouting role as he continues to recover.

"Keyontae Johnson is back with us and doing well," White said, speaking with the media for the first time since Johnson collapsed on Dec. 12. "He was at practice this morning and yesterday afternoon. He's in good spirits, he's helping us coach. He actually blew a whistle yesterday."

Johnson was discharged from the hospital days before Christmas. He was admitted to the hospital in critical but stable condition but steadily progressed throughout his 10-day stint, culminating with his Dec. 22 release. Prior to his departure, he released a video updating his own condition was even seen dancing with teammates in a video posted on Instagram.

It is unclear when, or if, Johnson will be cleared to play again this season. His family has not said what caused his collapse, and White declined to go into detail about Johnson's condition or prognosis. He also declined to speculate about the potential that Johnson could return to the court.

"I have no idea, and even if I did, I could not talk about it," said White, citing privacy laws.

"Right now he's really eager to help with scouting and doing some coaching, doing some officiating, talking a little trash on the sideline," White added. "He joked about really being heavily involved in scouting on the front end, but it's actually coming to fruition. Maybe we thought he was joking and he wasn't."